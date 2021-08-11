This Unscarred 1976 Honda CB500T Is the Next Bike You Ought to Be Riding

Special Delivery for the ISS, Astronauts to Receive More Than 4 Tons of Supplies

The twin-cylinder creature may not be a revered CB750, but it’s certainly far from puny. 29 photos



Without further ado, let us introduce you to a 1976 Honda CB500T that looks as if it just crawled off the assembly line. Not a single blemish can be seen on the Japanese



The auction will only be open until tomorrow evening (August 12), so be sure to place your bids while there’s still time. Before you wander off, we think a short inspection of CB500T’s specs and features is in order, wouldn't you agree? A ‘76 MY creature from DOHC parallel-twin mill, with a displacement of 498cc and two valves per cylinder head.



It is mated to a five-speed transmission, which spins the bike’s rear 18-inch wheel through a chain final drive. When the tachometer shows 8,000 revs per minute, the air-cooled powerplant will summon up to 42 horses, along with a modest 22 pound-feet (30 Nm) of twist at approximately 7,000 rpm. Ultimately, the end result is a top speed of 100 mph (160 kph).



Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers, while stopping power comes from a single brake rotor up front and a drum module at the rear. With a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg), the CB500T isn't the lightest in its class, but it still has the potential to bring about an exhilarating ride.

