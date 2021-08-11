Russia Claims to Know All About American Spacecraft, Offers Help with Starliner

Old-School BMW R50/2 Carries ‘60s Vibes and Numbers-Matching Componentry

The online auction stage is full of tremendous surprises, one of them being this divine 1962 MY Bavarian. 51 photos



You’ve still got a couple of days to bid for Bavaria’s numbers-matching artifact, as the online auction will be open on Bring A Trailer until Thursday evening (August 12). At the time of this article, you’d need a little over 8,000 bucks to best the top bidder, but we’re expecting that figure to increase significantly before the aforementioned deadline.



As of 2020, the machine’s current owner went about replacing its fluids and clutch mechanism, while the carburetor has been treated to a comprehensive makeover earlier this year. Before you head over to the BaT



The German relic is brought to life by a four-stroke boxer-twin powerplant that hosts two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 494cc. At approximately 5,800 revs per minute, the air-cooled engine is capable of delivering 26 hp to a four-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear wheel via an enclosed driveshaft.



A tubular steel duplex cradle framework holds everything in place, resting on Earles forks at the front and dual shock absorbers on the other end. Stopping power comes from a pair of 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes worn by both wheels. Lastly, the R50/2 will tip the scales at 429 pounds (195 kg) on an empty stomach, while its top speed is rated at a modest 87 mph (140 kph).



