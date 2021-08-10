These Are the Numbers Behind the Insanely Powerful SLS Moon Rocket

We Think You Need This Restored 1981 BMW R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar in Your Life

Now, what if we told you this impeccable R 80 G/S is searching for a new home as we speak? If our rhetorical question is starting to get you excited, you’ll be thrilled to learn that Bavaria’s creature is heading to the auction block on BMW ’s rugged R 80 G/S is often credited with being the very first iteration of an adventure motorcycle as we know it today. What you see above is a restored Paris-Dakar variant of Motorrad’s range – a machine that landed on the tarmac (and dirt for that matter) all the way back in 1981.At its core, the dual-purpose Bavarian houses an air-cooled 797cc boxer-twin engine, with a compression ratio of 9.2:1 and twin Bing carburetors. When the crank spins at optimal rpm, this bad boy will go about spawning 50 ponies and a peak torque output figure of 42 pound-feet (57 Nm). The force makes its way to the rear hoop via a five-speed gearbox and a shaft final drive.Under current ownership, the bike’s bodywork has been repainted to keep things looking pristine, while its double cradle skeleton was powder-coated from head to toe. In terms of footwear, the wheels were reconditioned using stainless-steel spokes and a pair of Continental TKC 80 tires.The cockpit features a stealthy handlebar sporting LED warning lights and modern switches, which receive power from a youthful battery via a reworked wiring harness. Furthermore, the Beemer ’s telescopic forks have also been subjected to a thorough overhaul for good measure. The boxer-twin mill was blessed with a selection of premium internals, including fresh cylinder heads and a high-grade starter setup, as well as new piston rings, bearings and gaskets.Now, what if we told you this impeccable R 80 G/S is searching for a new home as we speak? If our rhetorical question is starting to get you excited, you’ll be thrilled to learn that Bavaria’s creature is heading to the auction block on Bring A Trailer ! You may submit your bids until tomorrow evening (August 11), but don’t expect it to be cheap, as the current bid is placed at an eye-watering fourteen grand.

