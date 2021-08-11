You Can Own This Bullit 1967 Ford Mustang Tribute for Less Than $3.74 Million

2 Steve McQueen’s 1969 Husqvarna Viking 360 - His Iconic First Love - Up for Grabs

Bullitt represented the quintessential American neo-noir action thriller film, and director Peter Yates pushed Steve McQueen to the limit behind the wheel of two 1968, 390 cu. in. V8 Ford Mustang GT Fastbacks used in movie. The 325 hp, four-speed manual transmission monsters had their engines, brakes and suspensions heavily modded by veteran auto racer and mechanic Max Balchowsky. 8 photos



Bullitt took home the Academy Award for Best Film Editing and writers Trustman and Kleiner pulled in a 1969 Edgar Award from the Mystery Writers of America for Best Motion Picture Screenplay.



And now you can have your version of that iconic



The car has been equipped with a 428 Cobra Jet intake manifold and camshaft, an SSBC front disc brake kit, subframe connectors, and traction bars. This Bullitt tribute was previously listed on BaT in May 2020.



To complete the look and feel, details include a hood with integrated turn signal indicators, a billet aluminum fuel cap, a black, ribbed rear tail panel, and a 1967 grille with center bar where the lights and emblems have been deleted. Shod in classic 15″ American Racing Torq Thrust D wheels wear BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, the Bullitt Tribute also features significant suspension modifications which include Hellwig sway bars, CalTracs rear traction bars, bolted and welded subframe connectors, and Koni red shocks all around.



The interior is trimmed in black and includes Scat Classic 1500 bucket seats with headrests. A leather-wrapped GT500 steering wheel was customized in the style of Bullitt movie car and outfitted with instrumentation such as a 120-mph speedometer, a 6k-rpm tachometer, a center-mounted clock, and gauges for fuel level and coolant temperature.



An original and documented 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by



And now you can have your version of that iconic Bullit Mustang offered on Bring A Trailer . The 1967 Ford Mustang Bullitt Tribute is finished in the essential Highland Green and powered by a 390ci FE V8 and the necessary four-speed manual transmission. The seller says he acquired the car in 2015 after the engine installation and paintwork were completed and then completed the mods with inspiration from the 1968 fastback seen in Bullitt.

An original and documented 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by McQueen in 'Bullitt' sold some time ago for $3.74 million at a Florida auction house.

