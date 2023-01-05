This Ultra-Luxurious Vintage Train Ride Literally Lays Out the Red Carpet for You

If you were to ask random people how they feel about trains and rail today, most of them would probably not have very nice things to say. Even fewer would associate rail with high luxury transportation that also exudes a vintage flavor. Sure, there are plenty of high-tech, modern trains circulating in different parts of the world, but very few vintage ones that have been restored to perfection.
Even as 2023 begins, some of us are still feeling the isolating effects of the pandemic, in terms of travel abilities. Those in the UK who have been longing for a sophisticated travel treat are in for something special. This spring, the famous Northern Belle train will be laying out the red carpet on the station platform in Rochdale, for the first time.
This is the starting point of a fabulous “Spirit of Travel Lunch” train ride, going from Rochdale to Brighouse. After stepping on the red carpet, guests will be welcomed with a champagne reception (canapes and Caviar blinis included) which is only kicks off the incredible seven-course lunch.
As the elegant Northern Belle makes its way to the final destination, passengers get to indulge in the gourmet meals and fine wines (including the sommelier’s choice, a bottle per couple). Onboard magicians and strolling musicians will also keep the atmosphere light and fun.
Yes, this exquisite train ride is mostly about the food, but it would hardly be as impressive if it didn’t take place onboard such a special train. Similar to the upcoming Orient Express La Dolce Vita in Italy, this British train is a rolling masterpiece of vintage heritage and modern luxury.
The Northern Belle seven individually-designed retro carriages, all of them restored by experts, including mosaic artists and muralists. Among these, the Duart is particularly famous. Built in 1961, it served for many years on the Royal Train, as a support vehicle for the staff. This is why it’s also totally self-sufficient. Like a home on wheels, it includes its own toilet and kitchen areas, in addition to the 24 seats.
During the social distancing times, two original Pullman coaches were also added to the luxury carriages. Initially operating from London to Manchester during the ‘60s, these particular coaches are now the only original Mark I Pullman set operating on a main line in the UK.
The first Pullman coach in the UK arrived in 1874, after being imported piece by piece from the U.S. In America, the Pullman train is a living icon, originally operated by the company founded by George Pullman in the 19th century.
Inspired by the glamour of the 1930s, the Northern Belle is today’s perfect tribute to the golden era of rail travel.
