This Ultra-Clean 1981 Honda CBX 1000 Keeps the Classic Tourer Charm Ablaze

If this whole ordeal gets you excited, you ought to visit Bring A Trailer before Sunday evening (August 29), when the Although it only saw a short production run of four years, Honda ’s CBX 1000 is one of the most memorable six-cylinder bikes that have ever existed. In 1981, the inclusion of fairings and saddlebags transformed the Japanese colossus into a full-blown sport tourer with an abundance of mechanical muscle on tap. Not only is the ‘81 MY CBX powerful, agile and extremely comfortable, but it also brings about a brutal exhaust soundtrack that’ll soothe your soul as soon as you twist the throttle.The two-wheeled predator is powered by an air-cooledinline-six behemoth, with four valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 1,047cc. When the crank turns at 9,000 rpm, this nasty animal is capable of spawning as much as 98 hp, along with a torque output of 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) at around 6,500 revs.A chain final drive connects the beast’s five-speed transmission to the rear Comstar hoop, which flaunts a diameter of 18 inches. As it accelerates to a top speed of 138 mph (222 kph), the CBX will run past the quarter-mile mark in 12.4 face-melting seconds. The entire structure sits on air-assisted forks and a Pro-Link monoshock, while stopping power is provided by dual brake rotors up front and a single disc at the rear.Sure enough, these specs are still a fairly big deal by today's standards, so you’ll be thrilled to learn that an impeccable 1981 CBX 1000 is searching for a new home as we speak. The leviathan comes with an overhauled brake master cylinder, refurbished calipers, and a mere 16k miles (26,000 km) on the odometer.If this whole ordeal gets you excited, you ought to visit Bring A Trailer before Sunday evening (August 29), when the auction will end. For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend a generous $8,000 on Honda’s six-cylinder colossus, but this figure is likely to increase as the aforementioned deadline approaches.

