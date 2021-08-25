This Ultra-Clean 1981 Honda CBX 1000 Keeps the Classic Tourer Charm Ablaze

Feeling the force of six angry cylinders between your feet is an experience unlike any other.
Although it only saw a short production run of four years, Honda’s CBX 1000 is one of the most memorable six-cylinder bikes that have ever existed. In 1981, the inclusion of fairings and saddlebags transformed the Japanese colossus into a full-blown sport tourer with an abundance of mechanical muscle on tap. Not only is the ‘81 MY CBX powerful, agile and extremely comfortable, but it also brings about a brutal exhaust soundtrack that’ll soothe your soul as soon as you twist the throttle.
The two-wheeled predator is powered by an air-cooled DOHC inline-six behemoth, with four valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 1,047cc. When the crank turns at 9,000 rpm, this nasty animal is capable of spawning as much as 98 hp, along with a torque output of 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) at around 6,500 revs.
A chain final drive connects the beast’s five-speed transmission to the rear Comstar hoop, which flaunts a diameter of 18 inches. As it accelerates to a top speed of 138 mph (222 kph), the CBX will run past the quarter-mile mark in 12.4 face-melting seconds. The entire structure sits on air-assisted forks and a Pro-Link monoshock, while stopping power is provided by dual brake rotors up front and a single disc at the rear.
Sure enough, these specs are still a fairly big deal by today's standards, so you’ll be thrilled to learn that an impeccable 1981 CBX 1000 is searching for a new home as we speak. The leviathan comes with an overhauled brake master cylinder, refurbished calipers, and a mere 16k miles (26,000 km) on the odometer.
If this whole ordeal gets you excited, you ought to visit Bring A Trailer before Sunday evening (August 29), when the auction will end. For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend a generous $8,000 on Honda’s six-cylinder colossus, but this figure is likely to increase as the aforementioned deadline approaches.
The two-wheeled predator is powered by an air-cooled DOHC inline-six behemoth, with four valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 1,047cc. When the crank turns at 9,000 rpm, this nasty animal is capable of spawning as much as 98 hp, along with a torque output of 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) at around 6,500 revs.
A chain final drive connects the beast’s five-speed transmission to the rear Comstar hoop, which flaunts a diameter of 18 inches. As it accelerates to a top speed of 138 mph (222 kph), the CBX will run past the quarter-mile mark in 12.4 face-melting seconds. The entire structure sits on air-assisted forks and a Pro-Link monoshock, while stopping power is provided by dual brake rotors up front and a single disc at the rear.
Sure enough, these specs are still a fairly big deal by today's standards, so you’ll be thrilled to learn that an impeccable 1981 CBX 1000 is searching for a new home as we speak. The leviathan comes with an overhauled brake master cylinder, refurbished calipers, and a mere 16k miles (26,000 km) on the odometer.
If this whole ordeal gets you excited, you ought to visit Bring A Trailer before Sunday evening (August 29), when the auction will end. For the time being, the top bidder is prepared to spend a generous $8,000 on Honda’s six-cylinder colossus, but this figure is likely to increase as the aforementioned deadline approaches.