This Sunra Might Be the Optimal Two-Wheel Accessory for a Campervan or Motorhome

According to the company, there has been a rise in interest from owners of camper vans and motor homes in their products. Unlike a conventional scooter, these electric scooters and motorcycles come with reduced weight, no combustion smell, and the ability to be charged whenever you reach an electrical socket.
The combustion smell we are referring to is the odor of scooter exhaust, even after it has been stopped, and the way that it changes the smell of your garage. Fitting such a scooter, especially a two-stroke, into the cargo area of an RV might make the said smell even more powerful, as it will be found in a smaller area. Once you smell it, you will know what we are writing about here.
When the size is concerned, the Sunra Robo/Robo-s is 1,800 mm (ca. 70 inches) long, 1,190 millimeters (ca. 46 inches) tall, and 733 millimeters (ca. 28 inches) wide. The wheelbase is 1,305 millimeters (ca. 51 inches) long. Either model has a maximum load of 180 kilograms (ca. 396 lbs.) and can be fitted with a rear storage box for more cargo space. Unfortunately, these scooters are only available in black or in white.
The Sunra Robo-S comes with a four-hour recharge time and a range that is described to be in excess of 60 miles (ca. 96.56 kilometers). The under-seat storage has a volume of 24 liters (ca. 0.87 cu-ft), while the scooter can accommodate two adults and reach speeds of up to 50 mph (ca. 80.47 km/h) with them on, all with just 3 KW (ca. 4 horsepower) of power.
The manufacturer offers a two-year unlimited mileage warranty for the Robo-S, just like it offers for the rest of the range, while the batteries come with a three-year or 18,000-mile (ca. 28,968 km) warranty, whichever comes first. Since the vehicle is an EV, it comes with no road fund license fees, which is an added bonus.
The Sunra Robo starts at GBP 2,499 (ca. $3.334), while the Robo-S starts at GPB 3,299 (ca. $4.401), both specified values being recommended retail prices. The Robo is a 28-mph (ca. 45 km/h) moped — it can be driven with an AM license.
Meanwhile, the Robo-S comes with power that is comparable to a 125-cc conventional scooter that allows it to go faster, but does require a different kind of license, the A1 kind, in most European countries. Some countries in the EU have let drivers use A1-category vehicles with a few restrictions, but you need to check the country's legislation before attempting to drive an A1-class vehicle on its roads.
The Robo has a range of 33 miles (ca. 53 kilometers), while the Robo-S comes with a 61-mile range (ca. 98 kilometers). If we were to pick out of the two, we would go for the latter, as the price difference is not that high, and it comes with an almost double range.
Mind you, the range is calculated based on the World Motorbike Test Cycle, which means that each customer's resulting range will vary based on temperature, riding profile, ambient conditions, and weight.
As Sunra notes, both vehicles are suitable for the UK's Plug-in Motorcycle Grant. According to their manufacturer, both vehicles can be charged from a standard plug (three-pin only) in four hours. No quick charging plugs or special adapters are needed, which means that it would be possible to charge one of these from a camp site's power source.
Other features involve a digital instrument cluster, full LED lighting, a keyless fingerprint start, reverse gear, and three forward drive modes. The front and rear wheels are fitted with disc brakes, while the battery, a 72-volt, 20-Ah, Lithium-ion unit is removable.
