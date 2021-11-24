5 Laguna Seca EV Record Drops, Randy Pobst and Tesla Model S Plaid Are to “Blame”

You Can Camp at Laguna Seca for Less Than $50 a Night, It's Cheaper on Thanksgiving

This holiday season, those who find themselves in Monterey County looking for lodging can also turn to the Laguna Seca recreation area. If the name rings a bell, you are correct, we are referring to the campground that is adjacent to the WeatherTech raceway known as the Laguna Seca racetrack 7 photos



As you may have noticed in the title, rates start at $50 per night on weekends, while the cost is just $43 per night during the week. If you are in the area and move quickly, as in right after you read this story, you might have a chance at booking a spot for



Mind you, discounted rates are available for seniors, campers with disabilities, or military personnel. The



You can check out the track's calendar in the photo gallery to see the schedule for the next two months if you want to know when you might get to see activity there while you are at the campsite. The same applies if you are looking for a quiet campsite and want to be sure it stays that way during your stay.



It is important to point out that



the camping area might be restricted during track events, so be sure to contact the tickets and accommodations office for a reservation before planning your trip.

RV enthusiasts should also know the area is available year-round, and that you can rent an RV if you don't own one or do not like to sleep in a tent. The area is suitable for naturists, hikers, bicyclists, and all outdoor enthusiasts, so keep it on your list if you want to camp somewhere different for your next trip.

Editor's note: This article has not been sponsored in any way or supported by a third party.

Download attachment: WeatherTech Laguna Seca Camping Guide (PDF)

