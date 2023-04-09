This Stunning Floating House Features a Huge Deck and a Hammock Hanging Over the Water

The tiny living movement has been gaining traction across all generations, and we have seen countless small abodes built on land, on wheels, or floating above water. For adventurous people looking for an atypical experience, houseboats are an excellent option, offering all the creature comforts of an average home while also enabling them to explore new places.
While houseboats are not a new concept, having been around for centuries, their affordability and mobility have contributed to increased popularity among people looking to adopt a minimalist lifestyle or just seeking to sail away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. This environmentally-friendly tiny houseboat built by a Quebec-based company named Daigno is the perfect off-grid escape.
Originally designed and hand-crafted by avid outdoorsman and woodworking wizard Richard Daigneault, this stunning floating micro-home is called Koroc V (Holiday Series) and provides a luxurious way to experience the water. It’s compact in size, measuring 28 feet long and 8.5 feet wide, but it is big on comfort, boasting a massive deck equipped with waterproof furniture and a large cabin with everything you need for comfortable living on the water.
Built on an aluminum frame with a plywood base covered in a special membrane for waterproofing, the houseboat floats on three marine-grade aluminum pontoons, each with a diameter of 25 inches. It is made using sustainably-sourced white cedar beams and strong plywood. White cedar is a lightweight material that is great for boatbuilding and helps keep the weight down. The Koroc V model tips the scales at 6,000 pounds, so it can be easily towed with a mid-sized vehicle. It features a painted metal roof and painted aluminum windows and door and is propelled through the water by a 140-horsepower engine.
On one side, it features a captain’s chair and the navigation system, while on the other, there is a small dinette with two swivel chairs with footrests, perfect for alfresco dining. Two large comfortable sofas with storage underneath are facing each other and create a nice lounging area. A large bimini covers almost the entire deck and provides shelter and shade.
The pièce de résistance in this space is a hammock that literally hangs over the water. Two large wooden arms open up so that the hammock can be attached right in front of the houseboat. It’s the perfect spot to kick back, relax, and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful views.
Despite the small footprint, the interior features a suite of amenities, including a kitchen, a foldable dining table, and a second dinette with comfortable benches that convert into a sleeping space. There is also a separate bathroom with a Nature’s Head composting toilet, shower, and sink.
The kitchen features spacious cabinets for storage, a 4.5-cubic-foot, 12-volt fridge, a two-burner propane stove, and a stainless-steel sink. Additional storage is provided by some open nets placed in various areas of the cabin. Opposite the kitchen, there is a small dinette for two people. The table here can be folded down to create more space to move around.
Developed for nature lovers and fishing aficionados, this lovely houseboat is perfect for vacationers willing to experience short-term getaways on the water. It offers completely off-grid adventures, thanks to a 300W solar panel on the roof and two 6V AGM batteries for electricity, a propane heater, a composting toilet, a water pump to pull water from the lake or river to use for showers, and a 15-gallon freshwater tank.
Besides, the company also has a Fishing Series available that includes a live-fish tank, a cleaning station, a downrigger, as well as a fishing rod and net holders. Their portfolio also includes a larger version of the Koroc model named L'Équinoxe, which has a similar design but offers a bigger footprint (30 x 10 feet).
The Koroc V houseboat is a unique design that seamlessly combines principles of the tiny home movement with the concept of sustainable living and off-grid solutions. It is available for a base price of $179,900 CAD, which is the equivalent of aproximately $133,600 USD at current exchange rates.
Originally designed and hand-crafted by avid outdoorsman and woodworking wizard Richard Daigneault, this stunning floating micro-home is called Koroc V (Holiday Series) and provides a luxurious way to experience the water. It’s compact in size, measuring 28 feet long and 8.5 feet wide, but it is big on comfort, boasting a massive deck equipped with waterproof furniture and a large cabin with everything you need for comfortable living on the water.
Built on an aluminum frame with a plywood base covered in a special membrane for waterproofing, the houseboat floats on three marine-grade aluminum pontoons, each with a diameter of 25 inches. It is made using sustainably-sourced white cedar beams and strong plywood. White cedar is a lightweight material that is great for boatbuilding and helps keep the weight down. The Koroc V model tips the scales at 6,000 pounds, so it can be easily towed with a mid-sized vehicle. It features a painted metal roof and painted aluminum windows and door and is propelled through the water by a 140-horsepower engine.
As mentioned, this tiny floating house is divided into two parts, almost identical in size, and you’ll be surprised at what a comfortable habitat the designer has created inside such a compact space. The front deck is probably the best part of this build and looks just like the cover of a travel magazine. It is the area that allows you to truly connect with the surrounding sea.
On one side, it features a captain’s chair and the navigation system, while on the other, there is a small dinette with two swivel chairs with footrests, perfect for alfresco dining. Two large comfortable sofas with storage underneath are facing each other and create a nice lounging area. A large bimini covers almost the entire deck and provides shelter and shade.
The pièce de résistance in this space is a hammock that literally hangs over the water. Two large wooden arms open up so that the hammock can be attached right in front of the houseboat. It’s the perfect spot to kick back, relax, and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful views.
Sliding patio doors lead inside the cabin. When you first step foot on the Koroc V houseboat, what stands out the most is the amazing woodwork. Everything inside the wood-paneled cabin was hand-crafted, and the attention to detail is mind-blowing.
Despite the small footprint, the interior features a suite of amenities, including a kitchen, a foldable dining table, and a second dinette with comfortable benches that convert into a sleeping space. There is also a separate bathroom with a Nature’s Head composting toilet, shower, and sink.
The kitchen features spacious cabinets for storage, a 4.5-cubic-foot, 12-volt fridge, a two-burner propane stove, and a stainless-steel sink. Additional storage is provided by some open nets placed in various areas of the cabin. Opposite the kitchen, there is a small dinette for two people. The table here can be folded down to create more space to move around.
At the back of the boat, you will find the main dining area with large benches that include hidden storage. The table in the middle sits on a telescopic cylinder, which facilitates the transfer to the bed position. Once the table is lowered and the cushions folded out, you have a queen-size bed. There is also a door at the back that provides access to the rear deck and the houseboat’s engine.
Developed for nature lovers and fishing aficionados, this lovely houseboat is perfect for vacationers willing to experience short-term getaways on the water. It offers completely off-grid adventures, thanks to a 300W solar panel on the roof and two 6V AGM batteries for electricity, a propane heater, a composting toilet, a water pump to pull water from the lake or river to use for showers, and a 15-gallon freshwater tank.
Daigno offers quite a few options for the Koroc model, with a wide range of optional equipment to personalize the houseboat based on personal needs and preferences. For instance, you may want to add fishing gear, an electric anchor, or a barbecue to your floating house.
Besides, the company also has a Fishing Series available that includes a live-fish tank, a cleaning station, a downrigger, as well as a fishing rod and net holders. Their portfolio also includes a larger version of the Koroc model named L'Équinoxe, which has a similar design but offers a bigger footprint (30 x 10 feet).
The Koroc V houseboat is a unique design that seamlessly combines principles of the tiny home movement with the concept of sustainable living and off-grid solutions. It is available for a base price of $179,900 CAD, which is the equivalent of aproximately $133,600 USD at current exchange rates.