This Retractable Parking Camera Will Never Get Dirty, Sports Heating System

Reverse cameras have become must-have tools in the arsenal of every modern driver out there, as they make parking a lot more convenient, especially in tight spots.
On the other hand, given they’re placed outside the car, these cameras cope with all kinds of external factors, including extreme temperatures and dirt, vandalism, and physical damage.
This is why someone on Kickstarter has come up with a clever design that’s specifically created to address all these problems.
Simply called the Retractable Car Camera, this little gadget is exactly what its name suggests. It’s a camera that’s installed in a protective box and which automatically opens when needed. The box helps it deal with all kinds of external factors, such as mud, dust, and rain, while also offering extra protection against vandalism.
The device must be paired to a control unit that sits in the car and comes with extra features, including adjusting the camera's viewing angle. It supports two different cameras, one for the front and one for the rear, while also sporting an RG-45 CAT7 data port for easy connection.
One of the most interesting features is the anti-freezing protection. The protective box includes a heating system that keeps the camera warm when you park the car in freezing temperatures.
In theory, the Retractable Parking Camera should be compatible with the majority of cars out there, but on the other hand, you need to make sure there’s enough space in the back or in the front of your vehicle to install it.
The camera comes with a $199 price tag as part of a Kickstarter fundraising campaign, with the first units projected to ship in April 2022. This is only if the campaign succeeds, though, as the project is getting close to 50 percent of its goal with 22 days left to go until the fundraising closes.
