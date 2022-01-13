This Retractable Parking Camera Will Never Get Dirty, Sports Heating System

More on this:

1 NASA’s DART Spacecraft Looks Around as It Heads Toward Killer Asteroid

2 DVR80 Bike Tail Light Watches Over You When You Ride, Comes With Integrated Full HD Camera

3 This Set of Cameras Racked Up More Days in Space Than Armstrong and Aldrin Combined

4 HJC Releases 10A Camera, It Will Fit Like a Glove on This Brand of Helmets

5 Cabin Sensing System Keeps an Eye on Your Car's Interior, Offers Real-Time Monitoring