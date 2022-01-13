ABRP Is Getting a Major Update on Android Automotive, Most Problems Fixed

The Android Automotive app ecosystem is slowly but surely growing, and while some would’ve expected the whole thing to happen faster, it’s all linked with the current adoption of the OS in the first place.
In other words, unless more carmakers install Android Automotive on their cars, it’s hard to believe the number of apps available on the platform can skyrocket. Developers typically focus their resources on platforms that make sense from an adoption perspective, and right now, Android Automotive is still in its early days.
The good news is that the essential apps are already here on Android Automotive, and what’s more, their parent companies are fully committed to improving the experience with them.
The living proof is A Better Routeplanner, or ABRP, an application whose purpose is to help fight range anxiety in a much more effective manner.
ABRP can automatically configure navigation for an EV running on Android Automotive using a route that includes compatible charging stations, just to make sure the driver can reach the destination without worrying about the battery level.
ABRP, however, is one of the apps that are just getting better and better on Android Automotive.
The most recent update to version 4.1.12 comes to confirm this. Android Automotive users are now provided with a much more stable network connection, as the app no longer dies after the car goes to sleep. The developing team has also managed to address the lag and delays encountered on Android Automotive, so the UI overall should feel faster, snappier, and more responsive.
The premium version of ABRP now sports satellite maps on Android Automotive, and users can enable them at any point if they’re interested in this mode.
And last but not least, ABRP now sports a new layout while driving with the navigation on the screen, as users can now see more information on the map because some buttons are hidden. Simply tapping the screen reveals them at any point.
