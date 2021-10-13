4 Continental and Varta's New Battery for E-Scooters Is Powerful and Easily Replaceable

Cabin Sensing System Keeps an Eye on Your Car's Interior, Offers Real-Time Monitoring

German automotive parts manufacturer Continental developed a cabin sensing solution that keeps an eye on the entire interior of your car, detecting everything inside the vehicle, being objects, people, or animals. 6 photos



For instance, starting with 2023, the Euro NCAP rewards the installation of interior camera systems. Also, starting with 2024, the European Commission will include some specifications for driver and vehicle monitoring, such as the ability to detect driver fatigue or lack of attention behind the wheel.



The German’s cabin sensing solution combines interior cameras with radar sensor technology and smart algorithms, offering real-time object monitoring of the entire car interior. The camera is integrated directly into the display, with the company taking advantage of the miniaturization of technology.







If the luggage is left behind, Continental’s system can detect it and will send a notification to the owner’s phone.



Moreover, Continental claims that in the future its cabin sensing technology will transform the



As boasted by Continental, the cabin sensing technology was developed to meet the future EU safety standards and help automakers score well in the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program) testing, as explained by Ulrich Lüders, head of strategy and portfolio at Continental's business unit Human Machine Interface.

