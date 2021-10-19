HJC Releases 10A Camera, It Will Fit Like a Glove on This Brand of Helmets

3 HJC Helmets Adds Deadpool and Ghost Rider To The Lineup

The latter part, which is limited compatibility, along with its price, of $435, are the biggest drawbacks of this ingenious In other words, the new HJC 10A integrated helmet camera, as they call it, will fit directly on the visor of some models of HJC helmets. The visor comes with the camera, which will bring a perfect seal with the helmet at the top of the visor.Moreover, this fitment solution eliminates any view obstructions and does not need a specific mount or the application of adhesive. It also means that you cannot forget it anywhere, which is a great selling point if you ask us.According to HJC , this camera has 512 gigabytes of built-in storage, which is more than enough for several hours of HD video recordings. On top of those recordings, the camera can take photos, and it can even live stream videos on social media with the help of its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and a smartphone.GPS location tracking is also included, and its field of view is 148-degrees wide, so it will capture as much as a human could see through a helmet visor, if not more. It can be swiveled up and down, as required, and of course, you can connect it to your phone to use as a viewfinder. There is also built-in stabilization, which will even allow for off-road videos.Fortunately, you do not have to keep your smartphone and have gloves with capacitive functions to operate it, as there are also buttons on the side of the visor mechanism, as Motorrad notes. According to HJC, this integrated helmet camera works out of the box with the RPHA 90S Carbon, the F70 Carbon, the i90, the RPHA 90S, and the F70.The latter part, which is limited compatibility, along with its price, of $435, are the biggest drawbacks of this ingenious helmet camera . You must admit that the idea behind it is brilliant, and since it is made by the helmet manufacturer, it also means that it will not affect the warranty of the helmet. Nor will it affect its functionality, which cannot be said about an action camera fitted on the side of the helmet or on top of it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported in any way by a third party.