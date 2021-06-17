This Restored 1976 Ducati 900SS Is Up for Grabs, Costs More Than a Diavel 1260

4 Germany Becomes Home of the 5,000th Ducati Multistrada V4

I mean, not having to be in a particular location at a given time is a big plus, and the popularity of these websites has only increased during the last couple of years (for obvious reasons). When it comes to pristine two- and four-wheeled machines, Bring A Trailer is arguably the mecca of online bidding across the United States.



As you scroll down the list of live auctions, you’ll stumble upon a restored 1976



In 2017, Bologna’s



As of 2008, the bike’s 864cc L-twin powerplant has been thoroughly rebuilt using new pistons and clutch plates, as well as youthful bearings and seals. You will also find an electronic ignition module and refurbished carburetors topped with high-grade pod filters. Lastly, the vintage Duc features an upgraded five-speed transmission.



The cockpit is adorned with an array of modern accessories, such as Tommaselli clip-ons and a single bar-end mirror, among other goodies. If your wallet can handle the price tag, we urge you to visit the BaT website right away for a detailed analysis of this gorgeous 900SS!

