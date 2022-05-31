This Reconditioned 1972 Honda CB750 Four K2 Is Close to Outright Perfection

Hello, do you have a minute to talk about our lord and savior, the CB750?
We’ll have to admit that we’re suckers for first-gen CB750s, so you can probably imagine how intrigued we were to see this museum-grade 1972 model. Having been treated to an exhaustive refurbishment in recent months, the antique Japanese head-turner is now ready to steal the show wherever it may roam!
On the cosmetic side of things, the two-wheeled icon received fresh black vinyl upholstery for its saddle, along with a seamlessly-applied coat of metallic red paint. The wheels were rebuilt using stainless-steel spokes, and the rear 18-inch rim has been replaced with a youthful alternative. Subsequently, both hoops were enveloped in grippy 712 rubber from Shinko.
As far as the bike’s suspension hardware is concerned, you will find a pair of aftermarket shocks supporting the rear end. In addition, the forks were fitted with new gaiters, tubes and seals, thus concluding the chassis-related modifications performed by the current owner. The CB750’s engine has also been revamped, receiving a modern Martek 440 electronic ignition system in the process.
Honda’s artifact is put in motion by means of an air-cooled SOHC inline-four engine with two valves per cylinder, quad Keihin carbs and a displacement of 736cc. Accompanied by a five-speed transmission, the mill can produce 67 horses and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque. When it makes contact with the rear chain-driven wheel, this force will result in speeds of up to 124 mph (200 kph).
Since you’ve now been familiarized with the essentials, we’ll have you know this sublime ‘72 MY CB750 Four K2 is currently looking for a new place to call home. The classic beauty can be found on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve until Sunday, June 5. For the time being, you’d need approximately 5,500 freedom bucks to best the top bid, which is registered at a mere $5,100.
