One-Mile 1981 Honda CBX Ought to Be Looked After Like an Invaluable Treasure

Prepare to be amazed, because we're about to look at one of the lowest-mileage CBX exemplars in existence.
As soon as it came off the assembly line, this 1981 Honda CBX Super Sport was donated to a trade school by the American Honda Motor Company. It has therefore remained in storage and on display this whole time, with a little over one mile (two kilometers) shown on its analog odometer.
Having changed hands about a year ago, the retro sport-tourer was subsequently blessed with a full service to get it back in working order. Its brakes, carbs and starter motor have all been overhauled during the refurbishment, while the ancient battery and inoperative headlight bulb were discarded to make room for modern componentry.
In addition, the CBX saw its fueling system reconditioned with a new petcock, fresh lines and an aftermarket filter. This bad boy draws power from a vicious 1,047cc inline-six leviathan that’s paired with a five-speed transmission. The air-cooled engine is home to Keihin carburetion hardware, dual overhead camshafts and a total of 24 valves.
With the ability to produce 98 hp and 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of twist, the mill feeds its oomph to the rear Comstar hoop through a drive chain. Consequently, Honda’s 1981 MY predator will require just 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, and its top speed is generously rated at 135 mph (217 kph).
For suspension-related affairs, the Japanese legend uses air-adjustable forks at the front and a Pro-Link arrangement at the rear. Braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual ventilated discs up north and a single rotor at six o’clock. Right then, it’s time for us to reveal what makes this CBX so alluring besides the insanely low mileage.
The collectible gemstone is heading to auction at no reserve online, and you may get in on the action on Bring a Trailer until Friday, June 3. At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at 8,500 bones, but we reckon it won’t be long before someone endeavors to surpass it.
