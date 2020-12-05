First Astronaut Launch from New Mexico May Happen Next Week

2 1967 Camaro 327 Is Full of Rust, Needs New Windows and Brakes, Still a Looker

1 1967 Camaro LS Pro Touring Is About a Lot More Than Just Its Bright Green Paint

This Rare 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Is What Santa Brings to Those Who Still Believe

The Camaro itself is already a name with a well-deserved place in automotive history books, so it’s no surprise this is one of the classic models so many people are drooling over even after all these years. 22 photos



And you don’t necessarily have to trust us here, as the photos we included in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves, showing a rare ’67 Camaro convertible that’s now waiting for a full restoration.



This is the first-year Camaro convertible, and as if this wasn’t enough, what you’re looking at is said to be one of just under 5,300 L6 units that were produced in 1967. According to the seller of the car, and they can produce evidence in this regard, it seems,



Painted in Butternut Yellow, this Camaro is a rolling project, so it doesn’t have an engine or a transmission, though it remains a solid candidate for a thorough restoration.



While we’re not being provided with too many specifics about the car, decoding the VIN does confirm this is a 2-door Chevrolet Camaro Convertible L6 produced in 1967 at the Norwood, Ohio plant.



The photos pretty much speak for themselves, so the only way to go for whoever buys this Camaro is a total restoration. The car comes with several extra parts too, and you can see some of them in the photo gallery.



The Chevy is currently listed for auction on So there’s no doubt the Camaro is a head-turning machine, not only in the States but also elsewhere, and the best of all is that it doesn’t even need to be in tip-top shape.And you don’t necessarily have to trust us here, as the photos we included in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves, showing a rare ’67 Camaro convertible that’s now waiting for a full restoration.This is the first-year Camaro convertible, and as if this wasn’t enough, what you’re looking at is said to be one of just under 5,300 L6 units that were produced in 1967. According to the seller of the car, and they can produce evidence in this regard, it seems, Chevrolet built only 5,285 L6 convertibles in 1967, and the one listed online right now is one of them.Painted in Butternut Yellow, this Camaro is a rolling project, so it doesn’t have an engine or a transmission, though it remains a solid candidate for a thorough restoration.While we’re not being provided with too many specifics about the car, decoding the VIN does confirm this is a 2-door Chevrolet Camaro Convertible L6 produced in 1967 at the Norwood, Ohio plant.The photos pretty much speak for themselves, so the only way to go for whoever buys this Camaro is a total restoration. The car comes with several extra parts too, and you can see some of them in the photo gallery.The Chevy is currently listed for auction on eBay , and the highest bid at the time of press is $3,500. If you want to check out the car in person, it’s located in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.