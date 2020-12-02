1967 Camaro LS Pro Touring Is About a Lot More Than Just Its Bright Green Paint

Galileo2 Is the World’s Biggest, Most Expensive and Bonkers Catamaran

The full list of options installed on the Camaro requires serious scrolling but suffice to say it does justice to the way the car presents itself visually. If you're interested - and we already established you can't not be - head over to There's no doubt that Hollywood played a part in lifting them to their current legendary status, but some of the credit has to go to the people who made them as well. The '60s and the '70s are definitely the golden years for the American automotive industry, with so many models to choose from and so many reasons to pick either one of them.In the end, it all comes down to personal preference, and while most people feel very strongly about their GM, Ford , or Chrysler products, some are still open to being swayed one way or another. Well, if that's the case for you, prepare to become an instant fan of the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro thanks to this restored example currently on sale for $67,999.The first thing you'll notice is the color, and that's fine: it means it played its part, which was to capture your attention. The rest of the vehicle will take over from that, and by the time it's done with you, you'll be calling your financial adviser asking about, you guessed it, how you could come up with $67,999.The work done on this Camaro is exquisite, and there's no better place to notice that than under its hood. For one thing, it's had its engine replaced with a 6.0-liter LS V8 that works through a 4L80E four-speed auto. But the truly amazing part is how neat and tidy everything is. The LS has covers painted in the same Synergy Green Metallic paint as the Camaro's body, a color you'll also find on the split intake as well as the cover that hides any unsightly gaps between the exposed metal radiator and the bodywork. It really is a shame that dirt will find its way in there at some point, and things won't always look as cleanly as they do now.The interior features tan leather on the seats and door panels and dark soft carpets on the floor. The top of the dashboard is covered in black leather, matching the vertical stripe down the center of the seats. The steering wheel is made to order, and it shows. It features the same mix of tan and black leather, but it's really the raw metal central hub that steals the show. Not the kind of thing you'd want to bang your head against but let's not think about that right now.This may be a 1967 Cherolet Camaro, but it's full of all sorts of modern amenities you might want from your daily driver. It's got Dakota Digital VHX round gauges, air conditioning, and even an aftermarket sound system with a touchscreen infotainment system. Some people may frown at the historical accuracy of such features, but it seems to be well enough integrated not to affect the vehicle's overall feel.The full list of options installed on the Camaro requires serious scrolling but suffice to say it does justice to the way the car presents itself visually. If you're interested - and we already established you can't not be - head over to Classic Car Liquidators and see how strong-willed you really are.