This Ram 1500 TRX Is a 1,200-Horsepower Machinery, Can Perforate Eardrums

The owner of a Ram 1500 TRX left his pickup truck in the Late Model Racecraft shop. Weeks later, when he was reunited with his Ram, he couldn't believe his eyes. And ears, too. Because the way that it sounds right now can perforate eardrums.
Father and son come to the Late Model Racecraft shop to check out the Ram before driving it back home to San Antonio. It is like a brand-new pickup truck that they have in front of their eyes right now. The 1500 TRX wears a head-turning white and grey camouflage custom wrap that highlights the aggressive styling.
The owner and president of Late Model Racecraft, Steven Fereday, introduces to them their own truck, which underwent a major makeover in his shop and is lightyears away from what the owner brought in a while ago. It now can play both the part of a farm truck and of a drag strip machinery back home in San Antonio, where the owner, Eric, lives.
The owner and his son wanted a red detail at the back, so Late Model Racecraft came up with the Ram lettering in the shade contrasting with the camo. The "R" from the "TRX" muscle indicator has turned red.
There are red details under the hood as well, where the 6.2-liter HEMI supercharged V8 used to work for 702 horsepower (712 metric horsepower) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton meters) of torque. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission helps put the power down. Those figures were enough for a run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, with the vehicle maxing out at 118 mph (190 kph).
"I need instructions on how to drive," the owner jokes. To learn how to drive his own modded truck, Eric and his son go for a ride in the passengers' seats.
Now they know that fuel consumption does not measure in miles per gallon anymore, but smiles per gallon. Because they are all smiles when they hear the engine thundering, and Steven Fereday, who supervised the entire project, presses the throttle pedal. They know they'll be waking up the entire neighborhood with their TRX.
And it's not just the engine and the looks that the Late Model Racecraft worked on. They came up with an entire off-road package. They put in brand-new front and rear bumpers with integrated lights. They mounted a leveling kit and reworked the braking system to match the extra oomph.
Things have changed along the way and the team took the Ram 1500 TRX all the way to an insane 1,200 horsepower. When the team tests the truck on the dyno, they have to cover their ears to protect their eardrums from the thunder coming out from under the hood and through the exhaust. Later on, they need to yell to hear each other.
