Rare 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition Selling for the Price of a New Cybertruck

Back in 2022, Stellantis decided to unveil a new design package for the 702 horsepower Ram TRX, featuring an exclusive Mojave Sand paint, unique 18-inch wheels, a distinctive interior, and a $100,000 MSRP. Even the late Ken Block was impressed with this truck, using his rallying skills to demonstrate what this special edition TRX could do in the desert.
We also know that Ram only planned 1,000 of these trucks, which means that if you happen to spot one in traffic, it’ll make for a rare sighting. It’s not ultra-rare, to the point where you might consider it a collectible, but these TRXs should still hold their value pretty well over time, especially low-mileage examples.
With us so far? Good, because we just happened to find this particular truck with 1,300 miles on the clock, getting auctioned off to the highest bidder. With one day left to go in the proceedings, the highest bid sits at $77,777, although you’ll need to pay more than that if you genuinely want to park this thing in your driveway.
As expected, it’s got the Mojave Sand Clearcoat exterior, joined by the TRX hood (with functional scoop) and side graphics, a sunroof, AMP Research power-retractable side steps, Addictive Desert Designs Bomber Baja front and rear bumpers, Baja Designs LP6 LED lights, a power operated sliding rear window, a retractable tonneau cover, Baja Squadron cornering lights, a trailer hitch receiver, ParkSense, dual-valve Bilstein BlackHawk adaptive dampers with remote reservoirs, plus a set of black 20-inch off-road wheels with Toyo Open Country R/T tires.
Inside is where you’ll find the black leather power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated front bucket seats, a heated and ventilated rear bench, various gray accents and stitching, TRX embroidery, a 12-inch Uconnect infotainment display, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, factory rubber floor mats, and a heated flat-bottom steering wheel with carbon fiber accents.
This truck also boasts some nice active safety systems, such as Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Lane Keep Assist.
This thing is quick, no doubt about it. It can hit 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, before maxing out at around 118 mph. It can also tackle a quarter mile in just 12.9 seconds, which is rather impressive for a vehicle this size (and weight).
The question is, would you rather buy a special edition TRX such as this one, or a brand-new Cybertruck? The two are comparable in pretty much every way. Personally, I’d go with the Cybertruck.
As for performance, it’s got the same supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 you’d find in a Hellcat-powered Charger or Challenger, except with a little less muscle – the Ram TRX is rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Everything is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed 8HP95 automatic transmission.
