Rare 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition Selling for the Price of a New Cybertruck

Back in 2022, Stellantis decided to unveil a new design package for the 702 horsepower Ram TRX, featuring an exclusive Mojave Sand paint, unique 18-inch wheels, a distinctive interior, and a $100,000 MSRP. Even the late Ken Block was impressed with this truck, using his rallying skills to demonstrate what this special edition TRX could do in the desert.

32 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution