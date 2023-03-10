This Preserved Cord 812 Is the Perfect Representation of Amelia Earhart's Inspiring Story

Amelia Earhart's last car is also the perfect automobile to represent the inspiring historical feats she accomplished. The car in question is none other than this 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton – a vehicle that took a long time to be fully recovered and be preserved for future generations.
To fully appreciate this piece of automotive history Earhart left behind, you must first know what exactly makes the Cord 812 so special. The model was sold as a luxury vehicle by the defunct Auburn Automobile company, coming with features that were far ahead of its time. Its signature front fascia utilized a head-turning grille design known as “coffin nose,” courtesy of renowned designer Gordon Buehrig.
Although its aesthetics alone are enough to make it stand out, it also had enough ponies under the hood to make a good run for it – up to 120 mph (193 kph), to be exact. Its naturally-aspirated V8 engine generated 125 hp, while its supercharged variant placed 170 ponies under its elongated hood. What made the Cord 812 a particularly fitting car for a pilot like Earhart was the aircraft-inspired motif it carried. From its Lycoming engine to the instrument cluster reminiscent of an airplane cockpit, a pilot like Earhart would certainly have felt right at home in a Cord 812.
front-wheel drive configuration; one that's sporting independent suspension, no less. It also introduced pop-up headlights decades before they became a trend, as well as a steering wheel-mounted horn which eventually became a standard in future automobiles. The Cord 812's unique semi-automatic hand shifter was also unheard of at the time, adding even more unprecedented qualities that seem to foreshadow Earhart's crowning achievement.
When it comes to value, it's safe to say the exclusivity of Cord's norm-defying automobile aged pretty well, as even running examples are just as pricey today as they were back then. These cars were originally priced at around $3,000, which is over $65,000 in today's money. Considering the fact that the Cord 812 was sold during the recession makes these cars reserved for the exceptionally wealthy. Attempting to purchase one at an auction in modern times could easily cost over $100,000, making the Cord 812 quite a valuable tub of metal. Given the historical significance of Earhart's particular example, this iconic car is considered relatively priceless.
While this marked the end of quite an innovative nameplate in automotive history, the same can't be said with the celebrated pilot's Cord 812 Phaeton. Earhart's Cord was the last car she was photographed with prior to her disappearance. Despite the car also undergoing a series of vanishing acts, it was far from being lost just yet.
After being sold by her husband, George Putnam, the car switched hands on multiple occasions. At one point, various parts of Earhart's last car were even scattered throughout America until a collector by the name of Ray Foster was able to piece it back together in 2004. Fortunately, there's a good ending for Earhart's beloved luxury motor, as it became a part of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation's National Historic Vehicle Register exactly as we were celebrating the 2023 International Women's Day.
DeLorean DMC-12, and 1952 Hudson Hornet, among others. It will be followed by a soon-to-be-announced 34th car to be added later in the year.
This comes as a second chance for a car that was once lost to continue spreading inspiration just as its owner's story was able to captivate the hearts of many.
Through this shining example of American automotive innovation, Earhart is able to leave behind a car that speaks volumes about her legacy. Earhart might have only enjoyed her Cord 812 Phaeton ownership for just under a year, but the car itself, along with its owner's story, can still continue to inspire future generations who hope to accomplish what many seem impossible.
For a car that shares various characteristics with its owner, Earhart's brightly-colored Cord 812 certainly sounds like a vehicle that's quite as admirable as the courageous pilot herself.
The Cord 812 was automotive history in the making
Earhart's Cord gets to continue her legacy
