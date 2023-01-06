DeLorean DMC-12, the Car Whose Creator Has a Movie on Netflix, Can Be Yours

More on this:

1 This Imagined DeLorean DMC-12 Would Look Like It's From the Future... Even in the Future

2 All-Black DeLorean DMC-12 Needs to Go Back to the Murdered-Out Future

3 DeLorean DMC-12 Catching Up With the Times, Keeps Classic Body, Goes All-Electric

4 All-Original, Impeccable 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 Is a Perfect Time Capsule

5 DeLorean’s Alleged Son Is Trying to Sell Three-Wheel DeLorean DMCs to the Taliban