This One-of-a-Kind 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL Has Been Tastefully Restored With AMG Parts

Decades after it came out, the Mercedes-Benz 560 SL is still considered one of the most iconic vehicles of its period. The car was created as an expansion for the brand's SL-Class – it elegantly blended luxury with powerful capabilities, especially since it boasted the most powerful V8 option available for the SL-Class at that time. Today, I'd like to present a one-of-a-kind build of a 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL, expertly crafted by Bespoke Restoration. Before I go into more detail, let me tell you about the model.