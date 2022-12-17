Filante Hybrid E-Bike Stands as a Perfect Example of Why Some Machines Cost at Least $10K

Back in 1906, a trader from Italy became known for building bikes on his own terms, and decades later, in 1945, Wilier Triestina was born. Once this team started carrying athletes across finish lines, the Wilier name would ultimately become embedded in cycling culture and internationally. Take those decades of know-how, and what do you get? Bikes that “start” at around $10K.
Now, to kick things off, take a nice long look at this bike and all it brings to the table. Check out that sleek and weldless frame. Take in the geometry of it all, and finally, imagine yourself riding it. I bet you didn’t even notice the motor nor realized that the down tube is filled with battery cells designed to amp up your body’s abilities to the next level. Since that may not be enough to justify the asking price, let’s dive deeper.
Overall, the entire frameset is all carbon fiber. Oh, and not just the frameset either; the stem, handlebars, rims, just about everything that can be built from carbon fiber, is. This is also one of the costliest aspects of any bicycle build. Carbon fiber is a rather difficult material to manipulate, mainly because the process is carried out by hand. Then you have to factor in the manufacturing cost of said carbon fiber and the handiwork that places each sheet in precisely the right place to create a bike that won’t fall apart once you hit that first speed bump. Did I mention producing the molds needed for all this to happen?
Speaking of electricity and all that, let’s see what e-system manufacturer Wilier chose to power your experience. Personally, I was ecstatic to see that Wilier is aiming for a cycling experience as close to riding a non-electrified bike, and to do so, Mahle is the crew called upon for the magic this puppy brings forth. However, we’re looking at Mahle’s newest e-system, the X20, a 3.2-kilogram (7-pound) setup that brings 55 Nm (41 ft-lb) of torque and up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) of range with a 171-watt-hour range extender. Insane, if you ask me.
this bugger is €9,300, so around $9,750 (at current exchange rates). For this rate, you get that seamless carbon fiber frame, the Mahle system, and a Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain. But, as you climb the price ladder, things start getting wilder and wilder. As you face an SRAM AXS 2x12 setup, you can start seeing prices at €10,400 ($11,000), and if you want to throw on carbon fiber rims too, €12,500 ($13,200) is what ya need. They better be giving out free water bottles for this price.
The result of your hard-earned cash? Just have another look. Better yet, find a dealership that has one of these in stock, beg for a test ride, leave your car as collateral, and find out what the fuss is all about. Just remember, it’s a bike designed for folks that have probably taken showers with their bikes.
