Moots Unveils Newest Addition to a Nearly Indestructible Lineup: Vamoots CRD Road Champ

Folks, CRD stands for Complete Road Design, and with an acronym like that, you basically know what to expect from this bicycle. But that’s not enough to do this machine justice, so, I've chosen to dedicate the next few minutes to what’s in store for cyclists that have $13,086 (€12,700 at current exchange rates) reserved for a two-wheeler that can outlive them. Yeah, this one’s a bit different for sure.
To give you an idea of what's going on with the CRD, we need to explore the minds and hands behind the bike, in this case, Moots. If you’ve never heard of this crew, not a problem, but if we consider they’re born in Steamboat, Colorado, a sort of gravel biking heaven of the world, you can start to understand the sort of heritage and knowledge this team brings to the table. They've also been in this industry since 1981 and specialized in the manipulation of steel for the first ten years of production but switched to titanium in 1991 and haven’t looked back ever since.
Why titanium? Heck, innate properties of this metal result in a bicycle that isn’t just light, but one that will fight back against the elements better than aluminum can, and even outlive its owners, if cared for properly. In short, a nearly indestructible two-wheeler meant for some of the most prime riding around. Sure, it may sound like I'm buttering this bike up, but with a frame weight of 1,360 grams for a 58-centimeter double-butted RSL tube set, you can understand my excitement. 3D-printed titanium dropouts only add to this bike’s delicious qualities.
If you do happen to fall in love with this two-wheeler, there are a few things you need to consider. While Moots showcases a Dura-Ace wirelessly shifting 2x12-speed drivetrain, the cockpit also includes the name Sram. Sounds like this manufacturer figured out an optimized setup that includes two clashing titans of industry. A Chris King Aero 3 headset is part of the setup and so is a carbon fiber wheelset that fetches $3,400 on the manufacturer’s website (Chris King). Do I really need to go on or are you starting to get the idea here?
next pit stop.
You finally make it home. With legs feeling like jelly and muscles aching, you dismount your Vamoots CRD and just sit there staring at it, breathing heavily. If you’re a tad masochistic, a smile may come across your face, and you hang this puppy back on the wall. One last look, and it’s time to hit the shower. The rest is, as they say, history.
