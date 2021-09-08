5 Tupac’s BMW 7 Series Is Still for Sale, If You Have $1.75 Million to Spare

This Numbers-Matching 1966 BMW R60/2 Is Old-School Cool at Its Finest

Now’s the time to get excited, because we’re going to tell you will probably make your day. 23 photos



For instance, this article’s photo gallery features a numbers-matching 1966 BMW R60/2 that’s going on the block as we speak, with a current bid of no less than $17,000. The



Before you head off, we’d say a short examination of the bike’s characteristics is in order. Under prior ownership, the twin-cylinder powerplant has been reconditioned inside out, receiving fresh fluids, ported cylinder heads and refurbished valves. Moreover, a new six-volt battery was also installed for good measure, along with a chrome exhaust system and Continental tires.



Otherwise, this bad by is a factory-spec



When the tachometer reaches 5,800 revs per minute, the air-cooled engine will go about producing a peak horsepower figure of 30 ponies. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a modest top speed of 90 mph (145 kph). On the other hand, the front wheel is brought to a halt by a duplex drum brake, while the rear unit sports a simplex module with a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches).



Last but not least, the '66 MY BMW R60/2's curb weight is rated at 430 pounds (195 kg) and its wheelbase measures 55.7 inches (1,415 mm).

