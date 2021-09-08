Silverstone Auctions Launches Its First Bike Sale at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham

Car and bike collectors and enthusiasts can once again feast their eyes on some of the most iconic vehicles ever to leave the factory, at the 2021 Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show. But this year, the official auction partner of the event has something new to bring to the table.
Silverstone Auctions has been the official auction partner of the motor show for almost a decade now, with this year’s edition being the tenth one. And also this year, the British auction house announces its first dedicated motorcycle auction to go alongside its two-day classic car sale.
For the debut of its motorcycle sale, Silverstone Auctions has prepared a collection of historic motorcycles with a 1921 Triumph Model H 550cc, 1950 Vincent Series 'C' Rapide, and 1939 Brough Superior SS80 with Alpine 'Petrol Tube' Sidecar, being just a few examples in its catalog.
One of the gems in the catalog is the 1950 Vincent Series ‘C’ Rapide, which is in impeccable condition, despite its venerable age, and is estimated at £35,000 - £45,000 ($48,150 - $62,000).
An even older two-wheeler to go on sale is a beautifully restored 1921 Triumph Model H 550cc, with correct numbers, which is estimated at £10,000 - £12,000 ($13,700 - $16,500).
The star of the show though is a 1939 Brough Superior SS80 with Alpine 'Petrol Tube' Sidecar, a rarity appraised at £50,000 - £60,000 (approximately $68,800 - $82,500).
As explained by Mark Bryan, motorcycle specialist for Silverstone Auctions, this year customers will have the opportunity to both buy and sell bikes at the motor show. Those who are interested can submit their motorcycles and join the catalog next to the iconic two-wheelers offered by the auction house.
The 2021 Lancaster Classic Motor Show will take place in Birmingham, between November 12 and November 14. Silverstone Auctions will hold its motorcycle sale on the 12th, before its classic car one.
