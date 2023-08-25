This New Apple Maps Feature Makes Google Maps Feel Outdated

Apple Maps will finally receive offline map support with the debut of iOS 17 in just a few weeks. If you've been using navigation apps for more than a few days, you probably already know that this is a big update.
Offline maps allow drivers to get directions even in areas with poor cellular reception. The feature has been available for a long time in Google Maps, making Google's application a top destination for Apple users who wanted the complete feature package.
The iPhone maker eventually acknowledged that offline maps are essential for seamless navigation behind the wheel so that the next iPhone update will address this major shortcoming in the fight against Google Maps.
However, Apple has been struggling to make its offline map integration more advanced than what Google Maps currently provides to users.
On the one hand, you get offline map support for multiple navigation models. Google Maps only supports driving, but in Apple Maps, you also get guidance without an Internet connection when walking or using public transportation.
On the other hand, there's this new feature spotted in the latest iOS 17 beta builds that is supposed to ensure seamless and uninterrupted navigation in Apple Maps.
The application searches for directions to the defined destination, trying to determine if the route goes through an area with poor reception. It's unclear if Apple collects data to build a database of regions with no data coverage, but Apple Maps can tell in advance when your route goes through an area with limited service. The route preview screen includes an option to download the map before you start driving.
The offline maps are stored on the iPhone, so when you navigate and enter an area with poor reception, Apple Maps automatically switches from online to offline modes. The navigation experience continues without any interruptions, so the driver doesn't have to stop the car and reconfigure the route.
Apple Maps keeps the downloaded maps up-to-date with regular updates conducted in the background. Google Maps uses a similar approach, and every time you launch the app, it checks for updated maps. The new versions are downloaded in the background as long as the application runs on the smartphone.
Apple's new feature will likely be included in the stable version of iOS 17, which is due next month. The company did not reveal when the new operating system will become available for all users, but it should start sending event invites to the press in the next few days. iOS 17 will be available for the iPhone XS and newer, so if you own an older iPhone (such as an iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or even an iPhone X), you won't receive the update and, therefore, lack the new functionality bundled with Apple Maps.
The iPhone maker eventually acknowledged that offline maps are essential for seamless navigation behind the wheel so that the next iPhone update will address this major shortcoming in the fight against Google Maps.
However, Apple has been struggling to make its offline map integration more advanced than what Google Maps currently provides to users.
On the one hand, you get offline map support for multiple navigation models. Google Maps only supports driving, but in Apple Maps, you also get guidance without an Internet connection when walking or using public transportation.
On the other hand, there's this new feature spotted in the latest iOS 17 beta builds that is supposed to ensure seamless and uninterrupted navigation in Apple Maps.
The application searches for directions to the defined destination, trying to determine if the route goes through an area with poor reception. It's unclear if Apple collects data to build a database of regions with no data coverage, but Apple Maps can tell in advance when your route goes through an area with limited service. The route preview screen includes an option to download the map before you start driving.
The offline maps are stored on the iPhone, so when you navigate and enter an area with poor reception, Apple Maps automatically switches from online to offline modes. The navigation experience continues without any interruptions, so the driver doesn't have to stop the car and reconfigure the route.
Apple Maps keeps the downloaded maps up-to-date with regular updates conducted in the background. Google Maps uses a similar approach, and every time you launch the app, it checks for updated maps. The new versions are downloaded in the background as long as the application runs on the smartphone.
Apple's new feature will likely be included in the stable version of iOS 17, which is due next month. The company did not reveal when the new operating system will become available for all users, but it should start sending event invites to the press in the next few days. iOS 17 will be available for the iPhone XS and newer, so if you own an older iPhone (such as an iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or even an iPhone X), you won't receive the update and, therefore, lack the new functionality bundled with Apple Maps.