Apple Will Copy Another Google Maps Feature, Better Late Than Never

The competition in the navigation space is getting fiercer, mainly thanks to Apple and its efforts to improve Apple Maps.
The iPhone maker announced a major Maps overhaul a few years ago, and since then, it's been working around the clock on expanding the availability and improving the platform with new functionality.
Apple Maps has evolved significantly, and the detailed city experience proves how the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to upgrade the service. Apple Maps now features incredible attention to detail, with its new maps (powered by Apple and not by a third party) sporting trees, sidewalks, crosswalks, stop signs, and traffic lights.
Apple doesn't want to stop here. The company will soon update Apple Maps with support for real-time charging availability information, and the feature will be available for all users running iOS 17.
Real-time charge station information in Apple MapsApple has been working around the clock on improving EV routing in Apple Maps. In 2020, the company announced a major Apple Maps in this regard, with an improved routing engine that considers EV specifications debuting for the Ford Mustang Mach-E in 2022. The Mach-E has long remained the only model boasting Apple's promised EV routing, despite the iPhone maker promising to work with more carmakers for this feature's adoption.
Porsche joined the select club of carmakers offering Apple Maps EV routing earlier this year with the Taycan, and Apple will likely announce new partners in September when it announces new capabilities for its mapping service.
The tech firm will improve Apple Maps with EV charging station availability information, so drivers of zero-emission cars will know in advance if a specific stall is available. Apple Maps will integrate EV profile support, letting drivers configure their cars and choose from charging networks in the region, including Tesla Supercharger and Chargepoint (in the United States). Drivers can also choose their plugs, so eventually, Apple Maps will only display relevant information that makes sense for each vehicle.
Apple has already integrated the feature into the existing iOS 17 beta builds, and the public rollout should kick off in September when the operating system becomes available for all users.
iOS 17 will only support the iPhone XS and newer, so if you use an older device, you must upgrade to a newer model to get the new Apple Maps capabilities.
Similar features in Google MapsYou're not wrong if you believe you've seen similar features elsewhere. Google announced support for EV charging station availability in 2019, with the search giant using a similar approach to Apple's.
Google Maps initially supported the most popular EV charging station networks in the United States, including the ones from Tesla and Chargepoint. The service allowed users to configure an EV profile and choose the plug type in their cars, eventually getting availability information only for the compatible charging stalls.
Google Maps provided extra information, including charging station photos and reviews, location, and charging speeds.
The feature debuted on Android, Android Auto, and iOS. It was available in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Apple will most likely stick with baby steps, so I expect the charging station availability to launch in its home market before expanding to other regions.
Other Apple updates for driversApple's next month's iOS update will include several other goodies for drivers.
One of them is the support for offline maps. iOS 17 will allow Apple Maps users to navigate without an Internet connection. The feature has been around for many years in Google Maps, but Apple will also allow other modes without an Internet connection, including walking and transit.
Apple will also announce the new-generation CarPlay next month.
Compared to the existing version of CarPlay, the new edition will feature deeper integration into the car, getting access to more information and providing additional capabilities. CarPlay 2.0 will also align with other Apple products and use an updated interface with widgets. It will offer faster access to essential vehicle information and support direct integration into the instrument cluster for more straightforward and convenient navigation.
The new CarPlay will only support new-generation vehicles, so you won't be able to upgrade your car to the 2023 release. Apple is already working with several carmakers to install CarPlay 2.0 into their future models, with the first cars supporting the system expected to become available next year. CarPlay 2.0 will also use all screens in the cabin, allowing for extensive configuration and customization.
Apple will allow carmakers to personalize the look and feel of CarPlay to retain their brand identity. The approach is similar to Google's Android Automotive, a fully featured car operating system that powers the infotainment system in the vehicle. Android Automotive is also deeply integrated into the car and reads additional information, but compared to Android Auto and CarPlay, it does not require a mobile device to run.