Unique Bentley Continental GT Brings 20th Birthday Celebrations to a Close

The Volkswagen Group acquired Bentley in 1998. Five years later, the first example of the Continental GT rolled off the assembly line in Crewe, England.
Originally based on the D1 platform of the Audi A8 and Volkswagen Phaeton, the Continental GT celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. Bentley couldn't pass the opportunity of ending said celebrations with a one-of-one commission at The Quail, which – as expected – is already spoken for.
Based on a Continental GT Speed, the unique creation was inspired by vehicle identification number 20001, the very first example of the Continental GT. Similar to its forebear, the 2023 model features Cypress Green paintwork, Saddle leather upholstery, and lots of Burr Walnut veneer.
Special Green accents bring the point home, together with pinstriping between the open-pore veneer from the high-gloss veneer. Bentley further used the Blackline Specification, Touring Specification, and Styling Specification for this build, which brings together black exterior brightwork with technical enhancements and carbon-fiber goodies, including the front splitter.
Pictured on 22-inch Sports Wheels in Dark Grey Stain, the commission is all the more special due to celebratory treadplates. The finishing touches come in the form of 2003 and 2023 Bentley Continental GT outline representations on the passenger-side veneer, plus a representation of the original's five-spoke wheel design on the center console's veneer.
Now based on the MSB platform of the Porsche Panamera, the Continental GT comes with either V8 or W12 muscle. As you might have already heard, the W12 is going the way of the dodo in April 2024 due to ever-stringent regulations. Think CAFE in the United States and Euro 7 back home in the EU.
To be implemented from July 2025, the Euro 7 standard has also forced Lamborghini to replace the naturally-aspirated V10 of the Huracan with a twin-turbo V8 for the Huracan's replacement. What's more, the Lamborghini Urus S and Urus Performante will be replaced by a plug-in hybrid.
Even Ferrari and McLaren had to downsize, with the House of the Prancing Horse and Macca rolling out V6-powered supercars. Both the 296 series and Artura are plug-in hybrids, just like the Lamborghini Revuelto and Huracan's replacement.
Turning our attention back to the Continental GT, the Speed moniker indicates W12 power. Said engine enables a top speed of 208 miles per hour (335 kilometers per hour), which is hugely impressive for a car as heavy as this fellow here.
Lower down the spectrum, there's the Continental GT, Continental GT S, and Continental GT Azure. All feature the Porsche-Audi V8 that also powers the Urus, albeit with less power than Lamborghini's utility vehicle. The Continental GT Mulliner can be had with either engine, with Mulliner signifying the British automaker's in-house customization arm.
Rather than ZF's torque-converter automatic, the Continental GT uses the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission of the Porsche Panamera. Speaking of which, did you know that the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid offers 690 horsepower rather than 650 ponies for the Continental GT Speed?
