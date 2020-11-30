This Modified Honda NX650 Is an Angular Work of Moto Art

What Is Torque Vectoring and How it Works

Well, its new attire certainly gives the NX650 Dominator an edge (pun intended). 6 photos



For this project, the chosen donor was a ‘90s model in SOHC powerplant, with a total of four valves and a respectable displacement of 644cc.



This nasty animal is fully capable of supplying up to 45 hp at 6,000 rpm, along with 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) of twisting force at around 5,000 rpm. A five-speed gearbox channels the mill’s power to a chain final drive, enabling the Dominator to reach a top speed of 100 mph (160 kph) and run the quarter mile in just 13.9 seconds.



MecaServices’ venture kicked off with the fabrication of several custom bodywork components that completely transform the bike’s aesthetic. You will find an angular fuel tank wearing a new flip-up filler cap, as well as a bikini-style front fairing and one handsome tail section. The latter is supported by a bespoke subframe that sits on twin shock absorbers. This rear suspension setup was crafted in-house.



Furthermore, NX650’s single-cylinder engine was thoroughly refurbished, receiving a top-shelf HRC racing camshaft and a fresh cylinder that increases its displacement to 675cc. The team also installed aluminum clutch discs, a Mikuni carburetor and one handsome stainless-steel exhaust system.



To top things off, the air-cooled behemoth was meticulously powder-coated inside out. Last but not least, the Dominator’s inverted forks were lowered by 0.8 inches (20 mm) to achieve the desired riding stance, while front braking duties are taken good care of by dual rotors and four-piston calipers.



