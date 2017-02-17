autoevolution

This Lotus Evora Is A Tribute To James Bond’s Esprit From The Spy Who Loved Me

 
17 Feb 2017, 11:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Lotus Evora is an old car, full stop. Introduced in 2008 and improved over the years by the Evora 400 and Evora Sport 410, there’s no escaping the fact it needs to be replaced. Lotus these days, however, is a lot more interested in developing an SUV.
Until that atrocity comes to life, along with the much-awaited Evora Roadster, the Hethel-based automaker would like to remind us that Lotus made iconic cars for iconic people back in the olden days. The Esprit from the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me is a perfect case in point.

Even though the pictured Evora Sport 410 doesn’t convert into a submarine, there’s no denying this fellow here pays tribute to the Lotus Esprit S1 that captured the imagination of 007 fans from all around the world. The question is, why did Lotus modify this example of the Evora to look like its forerunner?

According to Lotus, the benchmark for the range-topping Evora Sport 410 was set by the Esprit S1 that stars in The Spy Who Loved Me. Incidentally, the James Bond movie “celebrates its 40th anniversary this year,” so there you have. On a side note, Wet Nellie will always walk in the shadow of the most famous Bond-mobile of them all: the jaw-dropping Aston Martin DB5.

In its defense, the Esprit-inspired one-off Evora Sport 410 is beautified by the Lotus Exclusive department with many bits and bobs that make it far more special than a run-of-the-mill Evora Sport 410. The black coach line, the old-school decals, the wood gear knob, the Tartan seat and door upholstery and red stitching over black leather appointments, everything looks the part.

The pictured Evora Sport 410 is no slouch either. With 410 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque from a supercharged V6, “quick” is the word to describe is performance credentials. In addition to that, bear in mind this thing tips the scales at just 1,280 kilograms (2,822 pounds). It’s rather clear, then, that Lotus’ thoroughbred can both talk the talk and walk the walk.

 

Unique Lotus Evora Sport 410 honours iconic Esprit S1! A one-off Evora Sport 410 has been commissioned through Lotus Exclusive as a tribute to one of its most famous ancestors, the Lotus Esprit S1. Find out more by following the link in our bio #Lotus #Evora #Esprit #Icon #Anniversary #LightisRight #HandBuilt #LotusExclusive

A post shared by Lotus Cars (@grouplotusplc) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:49am PST

Lotus Evora Sport 410 james bond Lotus Esprit sports car Lotus V6
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78