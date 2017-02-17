This Lotus Evora Is A Tribute To James Bond’s Esprit From The Spy Who Loved Me

The Lotus Evora is an old car, full stop. Introduced in 2008 and improved over the years by the Evora 400 and Evora Sport 410, there’s no escaping the fact it needs to be replaced. Lotus these days, however, is a lot more interested in developing an SUV
.
Until that atrocity comes to life, along with the much-awaited Evora Roadster
, the Hethel-based automaker would like to remind us that Lotus made iconic cars for iconic people back in the olden days. The Esprit from the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me
is a perfect case in point.
Even though the pictured Evora Sport 410 doesn’t convert into a submarine, there’s no denying this fellow here pays tribute to the Lotus Esprit S1
that captured the imagination of 007 fans from all around the world. The question is, why did Lotus modify this example of the Evora to look like its forerunner?
According to Lotus, the benchmark for the range-topping Evora Sport 410 was set by the Esprit S1 that stars in The Spy Who Loved Me. Incidentally, the James Bond movie “celebrates its 40th anniversary this year,”
so there you have. On a side note, Wet Nellie will always walk in the shadow of the most famous Bond-mobile of them all: the jaw-dropping Aston Martin DB5
.
In its defense, the Esprit-inspired one-off Evora Sport 410 is beautified by the Lotus
Exclusive department with many bits and bobs that make it far more special than a run-of-the-mill Evora Sport 410. The black coach line, the old-school decals, the wood gear knob, the Tartan seat and door upholstery and red stitching over black leather appointments, everything looks the part.
The pictured Evora Sport 410
is no slouch either. With 410 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque from a supercharged V6, “quick”
is the word to describe is performance credentials. In addition to that, bear in mind this thing tips the scales at just 1,280 kilograms (2,822 pounds). It’s rather clear, then, that Lotus’ thoroughbred can both talk the talk and walk the walk.
Unique Lotus Evora Sport 410 honours iconic Esprit S1! A one-off Evora Sport 410 has been commissioned through Lotus Exclusive as a tribute to one of its most famous ancestors, the Lotus Esprit S1. Find out more by following the link in our bio #Lotus #Evora #Esprit #Icon #Anniversary #LightisRight #HandBuilt #LotusExclusive
