This Jet Powered Corvette Funny Car Could Be Yours for Less Than a New C8

The mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette was a landmark technological revolution in the nearly seven-decade history of America’s favorite sports car. This jet engine-powered funny-car dragster, based on a 1984 C4 Corvette, on the other hand, is likely a bridge too far for modern Corvette applications.
In case you are actually interested in such a bonkers jet car, it’s for sale right now via Classic Auto Mall of Morgantown, Pennsylvania. Let’s start with the very basics. Clearly, this isn’t an actual 1984 Corvette, but rather a custom Funny Car chassis, built by Meng Race Specialties of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania.
Powering the beast is a Westinghouse J34/34-A with a power-boosting afterburner. This engine originally powered early cold war American fighter aircraft, like the Vought V3D Skynight and the McDonnell F2H Banshee.
The engine generates 3,600 pounds of thrust or about 7,000 horsepower. In its day, the 2,400 pounds (1,088 kilogram) car could top 250 miles per hour (400 kilometers per hour) over the quarter-mile.
The dragster competed in the NHRA-sanctioned Jet Exhibition Jet Funny Car 102 class. It was originally built in Texas for a gentelman called Fred Spezio. It raced there for a time before briefly moving to Arizona and then settling in southeast Pennsylvania.
Both the driver and owner of the vehicle, dubbed “Fireworks USA,” had to give up the jet car they’d invested over $150,000 in - creating and honing over the years. Now, their loss could be your gain. This jet-turbine-powered dragster is substantially cheaper to buy now than even the most bare-bones C8.
Just $39,500 will net you this one-of-a-kind car in your collection. You will have to pay a fee to the NHRA to have it re-certified. The listing also states it will cost around 716 dollars a year to insure the car via Hagerty. A reasonable price, considering how much power this thing has on tap.
