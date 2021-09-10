More Than 1,000 Classic Cars Going on the Auction Block in Las Vegas

There are not many things that can get a petrolhead's heart pumping quite like a good classic car auction. There are a number of different places and companies you can turn to for such events, and the next big one takes place next month in Las Vegas.
Mecum will be returning to Las Vegas Convention Center for the fifth annual collector car auction. Running from October 7th until the 9th, it will hold an estimated 1,000 different classic cars, expected to run past the auction block in just those three days.
The event is the first of three auctions Mecum plans on running throughout the month of October in what they call their October Takeover. The two events that follow Las Vegas will be held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Chicago region.
No flagship Mecum event would be complete without a long list of must-see classic vehicles, this year’s Las Vegas show is no exception.
The list of cars due for sale this auction includes a 1959 Chevrolet Impala with a rare Rochester fuel-injection system on a 283/290 HP solid-lifter Ram Jet V-8 engine, a triple-black 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible with an original 389/360 HP Tri-power V-8 engine, and an original, rust-free, triple-black 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle with a 427/500 HP GM crate engine.
Also featured at the event will be a selection of cars from The Pacific Northwest Collection at no reserve. This collection includes a custom 1932 Ford Custom Coupe with a supercharged 468 cubic inch (7.75 liter) V8 on aggressive mudding tires, a 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) V8 powered 1968 Camaro Z/28, and an original 1960 Chevy Impala hardtop with ultra-rare factory power steering.
That pretty much means millions of dollars worth of fine automobiles will cross the auction floor in Las Vegas, a welcome return to a past-time as dear to gearheads as drag racing and parking lot auto shows.
