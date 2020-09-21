This Is the Z Roadster Nissan Needs to Build

One of the main obstacles that could stand in the way of Nissan offering a 400Z Roadster (keep in mind that the actual name of the next Z car hasn't been confirmed yet) revolves around the limited sales that define the sportscar segment. After all, this aspect determined the company to keep the model off the European market, albeit with the ever-stricter emission regulations also playing a role here.
Then again, since the newcomer is based on a revised version of the existing Z platform, the coupe-and-roadster recipe is already halfway here.
As for how a Nissan 400Z roadster could look like, the rendering we have here helps us visualize the machine and perhaps even suggests a pathway that would make the birth of the model possible.
Instead of simply chopping the roof off the retro-styled Z Proto, digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who is behind the stunt, has further distilled the essence of the Z car.
Not only is the front fascia restyled, but the entire front end of the car has been elongated, with the old-school aroma becoming even stronger. For one, while Nissan only built the original 240Z in fixed-roof form, we can still see the spirit of the 1969-introduced hero in these pixels.
As such, if the business case behind a "standard" 400Z roadster isn't strong enough, perhaps Nissan can wait for a few years and give us a limited edition that would come in a form like the one shown here. Of course, receiving both derivatives would be the ideal scenario.
A few days ago Nissan unveiled the Z proto. Or the 400Z. Here goes - new front nose, and slightly longer front section of the car in general. An hommage to the classic and timeless Datsun fairlady models. And I made the mistake of even trying to do a roadster version here. Reminds me how much I HATE roadster any Z/fairlady. Now, where's the widerfenders or overfenders or insane body kits? I'll definitely do some in the coming days as soon as I find some time in between other more serious projects and work. I don't know if this new 400Z will grow on me as much. I like it very much, but just can't love it. But who knows, at some point they'll have an actual production version, right? Let's see what changes! I'd personally like to see a slightly longer hood, just for old time's sake! And that front grill, just break it down just a little bit. And... slanted front nose, please. please please please! The stock 3D model is by @flathat3d so definitely go get yours if you wish to have some fun with it!