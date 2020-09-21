This Is the Z Roadster Nissan Needs to Build

View this post on Instagram

A few days ago Nissan unveiled the Z proto. Or the 400Z. Here goes - new front nose, and slightly longer front section of the car in general. An hommage to the classic and timeless Datsun fairlady models. And I made the mistake of even trying to do a roadster version here. Reminds me how much I HATE roadster any Z/fairlady. . . Now, where's the widerfenders or overfenders or insane body kits? I'll definitely do some in the coming days as soon as I find some time in between other more serious projects and work. I don't know if this new 400Z will grow on me as much. I like it very much, but just can't love it. But who knows, at some point they'll have an actual production version, right? Let's see what changes! I'd personally like to see a slightly longer hood, just for old time's sake! And that front grill, just break it down just a little bit. And... slanted front nose, please. please please please! . . The stock 3D model is by @flathat3d so definitely go get yours if you wish to have some fun with it! . . . . #nissanz #fairlady #nissan400z #nissanzproto #zproto #customcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #ydcars #yd #joyofmachine #topgear #blacklist #carlifestyle #roadster #donutmedia #fairladyz

