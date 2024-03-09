This Is the Rarest Lamborghini Urus, Can You Tell What Makes It Special?

The Lamborghini Urus family currently comprises two members: the S and the Performante. These became part of the lineup during the mid-cycle refresh, as the previous iteration used to include only one model.
Lamborghini signed some special editions, too, and the rarest is called the Essenza SCV12, after the Aventador-based track-only supercar. Unveiled in 2022, the Lamborghini Urus Essenza SCV12 was based on the Urus and had the Ad Personam's signature all over it. Production was capped at 40 copies, and you couldn't buy one if you didn't own an Essenza SCV12.
All examples had paint finishes identical to the respective supercar and came with 23-inch alloys. No upgrades were performed under the hood, where the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produced an identical 657 hp (666 ps/490 kW) to the Urus Performante and 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque. This translates to 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.3 seconds and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
Now, given this vehicle's rarity and collectible status, it is one Urus one would not expect to become part of the tuning world. But this black copy has, and it is a staggering project. RDB LA signed the makeover, and you don't have to be familiar with the styling of the stock variant to spot the differences, as the aftermarket redesign is pretty much in your face.
The icing on the is the murdered-out look, with black being the hue applied to the body panels, mirror caps, window surrounds, and so on. It also has tinted glass all around, and if you missed it, fender flares for a more muscular stance. The wheels were fitted post-production. They have a Y-spoke styling, wide lips, a center-locking design, and a black finish that goes perfectly with the rest of the exterior.
Now, we may not be fans of the Lamborghini Urus (actually, make that I instead of we) for a lot of reasons, which you can discover here, but it is hard to deny the coolness of a widebody murdered-out example like this one. The rarity of the Essenza SCV12 makes it even more daring, and we think it rocks the aftermarket upgrades like a champ. It's probably not for sale, or RDB LA would've mentioned it in the social media post shared below, and you'll have to be lucky to come across such a model on the used car market.
All examples had paint finishes identical to the respective supercar and came with 23-inch alloys. No upgrades were performed under the hood, where the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produced an identical 657 hp (666 ps/490 kW) to the Urus Performante and 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque. This translates to 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.3 seconds and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
Now, given this vehicle's rarity and collectible status, it is one Urus one would not expect to become part of the tuning world. But this black copy has, and it is a staggering project. RDB LA signed the makeover, and you don't have to be familiar with the styling of the stock variant to spot the differences, as the aftermarket redesign is pretty much in your face.
It has several add-ons at the front that stay true to the car's original lines while making it look sportier. Other attachments have enhanced the profile, and if you look at the back end, you will see a new diffuser with chunkier fins attached to the OEM bumper. The ducktail spoiler carries over, it has a larger wing above the rear windscreen, and the tailpipes appear to carry over.
The icing on the is the murdered-out look, with black being the hue applied to the body panels, mirror caps, window surrounds, and so on. It also has tinted glass all around, and if you missed it, fender flares for a more muscular stance. The wheels were fitted post-production. They have a Y-spoke styling, wide lips, a center-locking design, and a black finish that goes perfectly with the rest of the exterior.
Now, we may not be fans of the Lamborghini Urus (actually, make that I instead of we) for a lot of reasons, which you can discover here, but it is hard to deny the coolness of a widebody murdered-out example like this one. The rarity of the Essenza SCV12 makes it even more daring, and we think it rocks the aftermarket upgrades like a champ. It's probably not for sale, or RDB LA would've mentioned it in the social media post shared below, and you'll have to be lucky to come across such a model on the used car market.