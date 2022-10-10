This Is the Fastest-Accelerating EV in the World, You Will Miss It if You Blink

Many years ago, we wrote about an electric vehicle that set a new Guinness Record for the 0 to 100 km/h Sprint. At the time, the GreenTeam managed to take their Formula Student race car from 0 to 62 mph in just 1.779 seconds. In late 2022, we can report that the record in question has been broken.
The quickest-accelerating electric vehicle in the world (read that last part in Jeremy Clarkson's voice in your head) can sprint from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 1.461 seconds. We are writing about a single-seater made by the GreenTeam. Yes, you read that right, it is made by another team of students from the same University as last time.
The single-seater weighs just 173 kilograms (ca. 381 lbs.) and is named E 0711-11 EVO. It has four electric motors, one in the hub of each of its wheels, and it has a total output of just 241 horsepower. Instead of having a massive battery pack, the student racer comes with a 7.67-kWh battery pack that is air-cooled, so it does not tip the scales that much.
The record was broken last month, but its homologation procedure took time to complete. Now, the team from the University of Stuttgart can pride itself on the quickest-accelerating EV in the world. It is quite an achievement, this, and it was done by pulling all the stops, and without skimping on anything.
If you take a quick look, you will see that the carbon-fiber-bodied race car can be lifted by just four people, and not with a significant effort from them.
It is also prepared with the utmost attention for optimal results, and the attempt involved using tire warmers to keep the slicks as hot as possible, while also giving each axle a quick burn-out to ensure optimal grip at the decisive moment.
As you can observe, sprinting from 0 to 100 kph in less than two seconds looks as fast as you can see it in a video, and those who have experienced quick-accelerating vehicles can attest that there is a certain stomach-kick that takes your breath for a moment.
One can only imagine what this is like in a single-seater like this, but who knows what technology will bring to the masses in just a couple of years.
