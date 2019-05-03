When MIT Students Build an Electric Racer, This Is How It Looks Like

For more than a decade, a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) students have been striving to create the ultimate electric race car. United under the banner of a team called MIT Motorsports, the students have been competing in the Formula SAE Electric competition with various degrees of success ever since.

Weighing 551 pounds, the car comes with a new water-cooled battery that replaces the air-cooled one used in the past, and a couple of extra motors to give it more power and speed.



Previous versions of the race car moved thanks to a single electric motor that spun the rear wheels. For the 2019 variant, two extra motors have been added to the front wheels.



“This student hands-on project is really the 'mens et manus,' the hands-on portion, of our education,” said at the unveiling MIT junior Serena Grown-Haeberli, according to



The cars you see in the gallery above have been built by students using only their wits and the support of a number of sponsors, including auto giants like General Motors or space companies like Blue Origin.



The series MIT Motorsport does business in, Formula SAE Electric, is a student competition that requires teams to build Formula-style cars. These cars are evaluated in terms of both design and performance.



On site for the competition are usually envoys from the big American carmakers or big racing competitions.



