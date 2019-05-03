autoevolution

When MIT Students Build an Electric Racer, This Is How It Looks Like

For more than a decade, a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) students have been striving to create the ultimate electric race car. United under the banner of a team called MIT Motorsports, the students have been competing in the Formula SAE Electric competition with various degrees of success ever since.
Each year, the team brings improvements to the machines it creates, and they did the same in 2019. This April, at an event on the MIT grounds, the team presented their latest iteration of the electric racer.

Weighing 551 pounds, the car comes with a new water-cooled battery that replaces the air-cooled one used in the past, and a couple of extra motors to give it more power and speed.

Previous versions of the race car moved thanks to a single electric motor that spun the rear wheels. For the 2019 variant, two extra motors have been added to the front wheels.

“This student hands-on project is really the 'mens et manus,' the hands-on portion, of our education,” said at the unveiling MIT junior Serena Grown-Haeberli, according to MIT News.

The cars you see in the gallery above have been built by students using only their wits and the support of a number of sponsors, including auto giants like General Motors or space companies like Blue Origin.

The series MIT Motorsport does business in, Formula SAE Electric, is a student competition that requires teams to build Formula-style cars. These cars are evaluated in terms of both design and performance.

On site for the competition are usually envoys from the big American carmakers or big racing competitions.

The SAE event takes place in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the Lincoln Airpark. This year, the competition is scheduled to take place in June and will be attended by 30 teams from universities across the U.S., but also from Brazil and Canada.
