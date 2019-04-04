autoevolution

MADCAT Shape-Shifting Airplane Wing Unveiled by NASA and MIT

4 Apr 2019, 13:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
At the end of March, the Smart Materials and Structures journal published a paper signed by NASA and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers that talks about a shape-shifting airplane wing. A technology that, its creators say, could revolutionize flight.
5 photos
Shape-Shifting Airplane Wing by NASA and MITShape-Shifting Airplane Wing by NASA and MITShape-Shifting Airplane Wing by NASA and MITShape-Shifting Airplane Wing by NASA and MIT
The technology is called MADCAT, short for Mission Adaptive Digital Composites Aerostructure Technology. Made of hundreds of tiny triangular components, the resulting wing is according to its creators as stiff as a rubber-like polymer and as light and low-density as an aerogel.

The pieces of material – they can be made of anything from metal to composites, but this time they used carbon fiber – have been bounded together to form a lattice framework, covered in a thin layer of polymer.

What resulted is a wing that can change its shape to control the roll or pitch of the plane, without the use of components like ailerons. The shifting of shape is not done by means of motors or cables – although, engineers say, these can be added – but by using changes in the wing’s aerodynamic load.

“We’re able to gain efficiency by matching the shape to the loads at different angles of attack,” said according to MIT News Nicholas Cramer, research engineer at NASA Ames and the paper’s lead author.

“We’re able to produce the exact same behavior you would do actively, but we did it passively.”

A hand-assembled prototype of the wing has already been tested in the NASA wind tunnel at Langley Research Center, where “it performed even a bit better than predicted.”

The wing is currently only in research stages, but if successful, the technology's scope could expand far beyond aviation and become the design of choice for wind turbines, bridges or space structures.

The paper published in the Smart Materials and Structures journal was authored by Nicholas Cramer, MIT alumnus Kenneth Cheung, and MIT graduate student Benjamin Jenett, among others.

More details about the project can be found in the video below.

airplane wing MIT NASA shape-shifting research
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 