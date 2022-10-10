Renault May Sell a Chunk of Its Nissan Stake Back to the Japanese Carmaker

Carlos Ghosn said – and still repeats – that Nissan got him arrested in Japan in a plot to prevent him from merging it with Renault. Nissan and Japan deny that was the case, but you’ll always have the impression Ghosn is right after seeing what followed. Reuters wrote that the latest move in the Alliance is Nissan trying to get Renault to sell the shares it owns in the Japanese company – possibly to Nissan itself.

