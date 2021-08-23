This Is the Damage Endured by an Engine After a 100-Shot of Nitrous Blows It Up

Nitrous oxide is a quick way of getting extra horsepower for brief moments, but it has its share of risk. This is not news to anyone, but this video provides us a reminder of what can happen if you rush into installing a nitrous kit and things go wrong. And yes, they can go wrong.
This time, Charles from Humble Mechanic, a master certified Volkswagen technician, shows us what happened to a Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 turbo engine after it blows up from the 100-shot of nitrous. The engine blew up on the dyno, right before it got the chance to show how much power it can provide.
From the factory, the 2.0-liter, inline-four-cylinder engine made 200 hp, and the 100-shot of nitrous should have provided 100 extra horsepower. However, things do not always work as you would expect, and a connecting rod managed to break through the engine block in two places. Most of the parts that are from that engine are not salvageable anymore.
Fortunately for us, Charles walks us through the damage and explains what went wrong with every key component. This comes with the opportunity to learn more about the 2.0 engine from Volkswagen if that is what you are interested in. Otherwise, it is still interesting to watch to see the extent of the damage suffered by the unit.
So, take this video as a reference if you are considering fitting a Nitrous system to your vehicle. Make sure it is sized for your engine, that it is installed by a professional, and that everything is in order with the system, starting with the jets and the plumbing.
Charles has vast experience in fixing broken VWs, as well as experience in training and mentoring young technicians. After more than a decade at work in Volkswagen dealers, Charles has decided to share his experience on his YouTube channel.
