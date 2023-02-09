This Is the Cupra Tavascan EV Before You're Supposed To See It, Albeit Dressed in Camo

The world of electric crossovers is becoming bigger, with most companies planning even more models that will join their existing lineups. One of the latest to have been scooped testing came from Cupra, and it is none other than the Tavascan.
You may know it from 2019, when it was previewed by an eponymous concept, but this one here is the pre-production model, and it ditched its mule body for the one that will hit the assembly line once the testing, the development, and fine-tuning phases end.
Severely toned down for production, the Cupra Tavascan doesn’t share many traits with the study. It has new triangular headlamps, a pointier nose with closed-off grille, a cleaner-looking bumper with new intakes believed to be air curtains, profile with less arched roofline, and rear windscreen that isn’t as raked. Flush-mounted door handles and aerodynamically optimized wheels that improve the driving range need to be mentioned here too. The back end is less dramatic, and it has a more down-to-earth lighting signature, and a more gracefully-shaped tailgate and bumper.
On the inside, it should stay true to the concept more or less, and will follow the usual approach when it comes to the layout. Thus, expect a large infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, probably with a horizontal display, and dedicated digital dials behind the steering wheel. Instead of rear individual seats, it will likely feature a bench that will be suitable for three adults. Still, due to its compact proportions, three might be a crowd on longer journeys. Expect the usual amount of copper trim, a signature trait of Cupra’s vehicles, sprinkled with some green materials in all likelihood.
The Cupra Tavascan Concept was based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture, which is the foundation stone of the brand’s entire ID lineup of electric vehicles. It also underpins several battery-electric cars made by Audi, as well as Skoda’s Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupe iV, and the Fisker Ocean. As a result, it is a highly versatile construction that supports different electric motors, in both two- and all-wheel-wheel drive formats.
The study featured three motors, two at the front and another one at the rear, which worked together to deliver a total of 302 hp (306 ps/225 kW). They were backed up by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted in the floor, and it was good for up 280 miles (450 km) in between charges. It remains to be seen whether the production model will use this recipe too, though there are some voices that state that it just might. Additional drivetrains should join the pack eventually, and we’ll probably have to wait for SEAT’s performance and electrified brand to unveil it to learn more about it, and that will happen next year.
