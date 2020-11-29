This iPad Dash Mod Is the Christmas Gift Every Tacoma Owner Probably Wants

There are many ways to upgrade the infotainment system in a car, and one of the most common is obviously a head unit upgrade that can be performed by literally anyone, as long as a compatible model is bought.
But then again, this method comes with its very own limitations, unless it runs full Android, in which case you unleash the full power of the mobile operating system and get access to all apps available in the Google Play Store.
However, what do you do if a head unit upgrade is not an option and you just want to keep the factory look of your dashboard, all while going for a premium infotainment system? You choose a custom dash mod, of course, and this one built by Soundman Car Audio for a Toyota Tacoma is the living proof of a job well done.
This time, the tablet that’s powering the whole experience is an 11-inch iPad Pro, but the custom dash also includes a double DIN opening right behind the Apple device. So given the Tacoma comes with steering wheel controls, the customer can themselves then connect the cables to the double DIN, and thus they won’t be losing anything despite this welcome upgrade.
Needless to say, this is the kind of job that anyone should be able to do with the right skills and tools, though it takes a lot of time and effort to get everything right and make the custom dash look as premium as the one we have here.
There are obviously plenty of resources and tutorials out there on the web if you’re brave enough to start such a project on your own.
The best thing about these mods is they allow for pretty much any tablet you want, be it Android or iPad, also with any dimension as long as it can fit your dashboard.
