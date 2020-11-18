Apple Products Worth Millions of Bucks Stolen in Hollywood-Style Truck Heist

Canadians Are Urged Not to Let Moose Lick Their Cars

Of course, this won’t stop the thieves from trying to sell them on the black market, so now it’s very important for potential customers to always double-check the IMEI on these devices and make sure they activate correctly. The police also said that anyone interested in buying an Apple product from a place other than an authorized reseller and coming across extremely low-priced devices should reach out to them. This is exactly what a group of thieves from England most likely had in mind when they set up a truck heist which looks inspired by Hollywood movies.The criminals intercepted a truck that was carrying Apple products worth no less than $6.6 million, stopped it on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire, and then tied up both the driver and the guard.No guns were used in the heist, and the thieves then ran away with the truck, eventually loading the trailer on another vehicle. According to the local police, they eventually stopped in Lutterworth where they transferred all Apple products to another vehicle and then vanished in a puff of smoke.The police are still searching for them, but the good news is that neither the driver nor the guard suffered any injuries.And now, the small detail that the thieves probably were unaware of. The stolen Apple products, which reportedly include iPhone 11 smartphones, Apple Watch smartwatches, iPad tablets, and AirPods wireless earbuds, can easily be tracked by the Cupertino-based tech giant and determine their location.What’s more, the company can actually lock them remotely before they can even be activated, so theoretically, despite the transport being estimated to a value of $6.6 million, the stolen electronics could end up worth almost nothing.Of course, this won’t stop the thieves from trying to sell them on the black market, so now it’s very important for potential customers to always double-check the IMEI on these devices and make sure they activate correctly. The police also said that anyone interested in buying an Apple product from a place other than an authorized reseller and coming across extremely low-priced devices should reach out to them.