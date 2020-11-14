Recent iPhone Update Causing New Notification Problems on CarPlay

iMessage is currently one of the main alternatives to WhatsApp, and while it’s believed more people use it in the United States than in Europe, it remains an important part of the iOS ecosystem that Apple offers on the iPhone.
But as some users discovered the hard way when getting behind the wheel, the interaction with new messages on CarPlay has been broken down lately, and it’s believed that a recent update that Apple rolled out is the one to blame for the whole thing.
More specifically, users complain online, including on this reddit thread, that notifications showing up for new messages on CarPlay have to be tapped twice before they can go away.
In other words, if you receive a new message through the default app you need to tap it once to have CarPlay and Siri read the text and then do the whole thing one more time because otherwise the notification just doesn’t leave the screen.
iOS 14 is the update that reportedly introduces this behavior, and despite Apple has recently rolled out iOS 14.2, the problem is still there with no fix in sight.
Some claim that the iMessage problem on CarPlay has actually been spotted the first time when iOS 14 was still part of the beta program during the summer, only that somehow Apple forgot to fix it. The notification struggles have been reported on both old and new iPhones, including on the new iPhone 12.
Is there anything you can do about it? Not really, and it’s all because as per Apple’s walled garden, your options when it comes to CarPlay are extremely limited.
The worse thing is that Apple is yet to acknowledge this glitch, so if you’re using iMessage and someone sends you a new message while driving, the only way to go right now is to just listen to the text twice.
More specifically, users complain online, including on this reddit thread, that notifications showing up for new messages on CarPlay have to be tapped twice before they can go away.
In other words, if you receive a new message through the default app you need to tap it once to have CarPlay and Siri read the text and then do the whole thing one more time because otherwise the notification just doesn’t leave the screen.
iOS 14 is the update that reportedly introduces this behavior, and despite Apple has recently rolled out iOS 14.2, the problem is still there with no fix in sight.
Some claim that the iMessage problem on CarPlay has actually been spotted the first time when iOS 14 was still part of the beta program during the summer, only that somehow Apple forgot to fix it. The notification struggles have been reported on both old and new iPhones, including on the new iPhone 12.
Is there anything you can do about it? Not really, and it’s all because as per Apple’s walled garden, your options when it comes to CarPlay are extremely limited.
The worse thing is that Apple is yet to acknowledge this glitch, so if you’re using iMessage and someone sends you a new message while driving, the only way to go right now is to just listen to the text twice.