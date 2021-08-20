This Immaculate 1960 Aston Martin DB4 4.2 Will Almost Make You Bond, James Bond

Okay, so James Bond drove an Aston Martin DB5 in the early Bond movies, but it was this Aston DB4 that led to the looks of the DB5, and it was the first all-new Aston following the takeover of the company by industry giant David Brown in 1947. 8 photos



This amazing specimen of the model has but 29,000 miles on the clock and comes with a numbers-matching 4.2-Liter DOHC Inline-Six, triple SU carbs, performance camshafts, a four-speed manual and is decked out in the critically Bond-esque silver metallic paint.



The finishes include red leather upholstery, stylish black 16" wire wheels, upgraded 4-wheel power disc brakes with Wilwood front calipers and a driver-friendly aftermarket oil cooler.



To make certain no one questions the lineage of your Aston, it also comes with a huge stack of build sheets and service records and a correct tool kit.



This 1960 Aston Martin DB4, a left-hand-drive Series II model, was ordered by its first owner in Oregon in 1959 and delivered during April 1960. Metal repairs and a repaint were done in the early 2000s, and at the time the owners undertook a rebuild of the DOHC inline-six.



When the DB4 was rolled out before the public for the first time at the 1958 London Motor Show, those in attendance were stunned by the fabulous aluminum bodywork from Carrozzeria Touring. The DB4 was produced in five series over the course of five years, and some 350 Series II examples were built between 1960 and 1961. Series II saw the introduction of a classic front-hinged hood, operational rear quarter windows and sported Lucas ‘cathedral’ taillights.



The wood-rimmed steering wheel compliments the interior finishes. Smiths instrumentation - including a 160-mph speedometer and a tachometer - are presented along with gauges to read out amperage, coolant temperature, oil pressure, and fuel level.



Most importantly, the five-digit odometer reads just 29,000 miles (46670 kilometers).



The synchromesh four-speed manual gearbox was resealed in 2019.



