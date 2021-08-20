Show This Reconditioned 1965 Triumph Bonneville T120R the Love It Deserves

Watch Out for the Rare Seasonal Blue Moon This Weekend, With Guest Appearances

Here’s how you can look like a true gentleman as you cruise around town on a sunny afternoon. 20 photos



On that note, let us introduce you to a revamped 1965 Triumph Bonneville T120R we found on Bring A Trailer. Bidding for this sexy beast will be possible until Saturday afternoon, and you’d need something in the neighborhood of seven grand to best the current bid (for now). Before you wander off, we encourage you to join us for a short analysis of what we’re dealing with here.



For starters, Bonnie’s fuel tank wears a coat of youthful paintwork, as do both fenders and side panels. As of 2018, the forks have been treated to a fresh set of springs, while the rear shocks and tires were replaced with modern alternatives. In terms of powertrain upgrades, you will find a Boyer Bransden electronic ignition module, dual Amal Concentric 930 carbs and a new clutch mechanism.



Now, let’s go ahead and remind ourselves about the machine’s general characteristics. The ‘65 MY



Bonneville comes equipped with a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin powerplant that packs a compression ratio of 8.5:1. When the crank turns at 6,500 revs per minute, the air-cooled engine is capable of delivering 46 ponies to a four-speed constant-mesh transmission, which spins the rear wheel via a chain final drive.

