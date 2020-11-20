This Hyundai with a Toyota Engine and Skyline Parts Thinks It's a Lamborghini

Imagine walking up to someone on the street and asking them about their Lamborghini Countach and getting greeted by the idea that it's actually a Hyundai. A Hyundai that was converted to rear-wheel-drive and fitted with a Toyota 1UZ engine and Nissan Skyline suspension, riding on bags.
The world of cars is sort of an open canvass for people looking to express their ideas and feelings. Tuning has come in handy for people looking to customize their vehicles and stand out of the crowd. But sometimes people tend to take things a little too far.
One part of the community that has always gotten mixed reviews is made up of people looking to turn normal, boring road-going cars into supercars. The first base car for such conversions that comes to mind is the Pontiac Fiero, which, over the years, has often been turned into a Ferrari or at certain points into Porsches.
But Beam Saranyoo from Bangkok, who is also an actor among other things, wanted to have a different approach. So he started off with a FWD Hyundai and brought it to a level where almost any normal person could be fooled that he's looking an actual Lamborghini Countach.
Sure, for the genuine petrolheads out there, there are a few distinct markers that point out the fact that we're looking at a replica, but hey, to each his own. The fact that the car now uses a Toyota 1UZ engine, a V8 unit from Japan, which has been turbocharged, does raise the bar a bit.
We then learn that the gearbox comes out of a Subaru, the suspension setup from a Nissan Skyline and the cherry on top - the owner starts talking about the fact that the car is running on bags. Which, let's be honest, isn't the most appealing feature you'd want to see on a Countach. I mean Hyundai.
On top of it all, in two different days of filming, the front right wheel seems to be having difficulties staying in its place, and twice the tow truck is called in for the rescue. While the overall amount of work put in to make this thing happen, it does make you wonder whether it was all actually worth it.
