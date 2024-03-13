This Gorgeous Chevy El Camino Is a Brand-New 1959 Car Commanding New 'Vette Z06 Money

Low-slung pickups, or utes as Aussies call them, haven't been a thing for a good while now, but one could land such a model at any given moment, suppose they're into them. But why would you not love them? After all, they mix two body styles into one ride, and some of them are simply splendid.
Everyone knows the Chevrolet El Camino, which cannot be mentioned without remembering its arch-rival, the Ford Ranchero, or when Dodge gave it a small shot at this class with the Rampage. The El Camino was made for five generations from the late '50s to the late '80s, and this one is part of the original batch that came to life in the first model year of assembly.
Usually, whenever we come across such an old example, it looks all beat up and in dire need of restoration. However, this one has been brought back to its initial shine, so it is just as sexy as it was over six decades ago. In fact, due to the modifications, it is even more appealing, as it's not your run-of-the-mill restored old-timer, but a true restomod project with multiple modern accouterments.
The vendor mentions stuff such as the modern air conditioning system, heated seats, a digital instrument cluster, power windows, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and a few other things. It also boasts power steering, power disc brakes on both axles and an automatic transmission with overdrive hooked up to the 350 ci V8. The 5.7-liter crate motor is said to deliver "robust performance" and "a distinctive exhaust note that resonates with its heritage."
Between us, this restomod is simply breathtaking. The car has clocked only 377 miles (607 km) since the restoration was complete, so you are looking at a brand-new 1959 vehicle. As for the most important aspect of the ad, which you can find here on Garage Kept Motors, the asking price, it stands at a whopping $136,900.
To put it into modern perspective, one could land a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 for that kind of money. The track-focused variant of the C8 series starts at $112,700, so they could check a few options on the list, too. As for the E-Ray, with its all-wheel drive electric powertrain, it can be had from $104,900. So, if you had a $100k+ budget, would you get this El Camino?
The suspension was also upgraded, and this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino rides on 18-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. It features a black paint finish, has multiple chrome elements, and a few red accents that tie it to the cockpit. Red is the dominating hue inside and can be found almost everywhere, joined by the metal trim for extra shininess.
