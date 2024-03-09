Rough 1959 Chevrolet El Camino Emerges With Bad Engine and Bed News

Chevrolet could no longer ignore the success of the Ford Ranchero, so the GM brand debuted the El Camino specifically to compete against its rival's model.
The El Camino debuted in 1959 using a styling that already proved successful. It used Chevy's full-size lineup as the starting point, adopting exterior and interior cues from other models already on the market.
The El Camino could be had in a single trim level. It borrowed the mid-range Bel Air exterior configuration and the Biscayne interior setup.
Sales of the El Camino rapidly surpassed the Ranchero, with Chevrolet producing over 22K units. Ford shipped only 14K Rancheros during this model year.
A 1959 Chevrolet El Camino landed on eBay this week with a rough condition but an intriguing proposal. The truck needs a complete restoration, and it is coming with major rust problems, including on the bed. I won't comment much on the metal's condition because you can determine everything by browsing the photos in the gallery – hats off to the seller for highlighting all major issues – but you must know the bed floor has rust, and so does the bottom of the tailgate.
Fixing the rust is possible but will require extensive work, but it shouldn't be a problem for a professional restorer. However, if you plan to buy this El Camino to sell it after the restoration, the rust problems will increase the final restoration costs.
Unfortunately, the El Camino also comes with bad news under the hood. The truck rolled off the assembly lines with a V8 in charge of putting the wheels in motion, but it now comes with nothing but fresh air in the engine bay. The engine and the transmission are already gone, though the seller did not reveal why the undercarriage is no longer available. Chances are that this El Camino served as a donor for another project.
Finding a replacement engine shouldn't be difficult. The first-generation El Camino was available with the same engine options as the 1959-1960 full-size Chevys, including the 235 six-cylinder unit, the base 283 V8, and the almighty 348. A restoration project should undoubtedly include a 348, though a 283 would do the job, too, especially if you're not necessarily interested in the performance of the larger block.
The selling price of this El Camino isn't surprising, as seller fruitofthevine2014 expects to get at least $5,500 for their truck. The good news is that someone has already placed a bid, and considering the auction comes without a reserve, it's almost certain that this El Camino will have a new home in less than a day (unless we have a non-paying bidder). The vehicle is located in Ada, Oklahoma, and the buyer will need a trailer to take it home, given the missing engine.
